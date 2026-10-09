Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Laptops Under Rs. 1 Lakh

Beyond smartphones, Amazon's Great Indian Festival also offers a wide range of laptops at heavy discounts. With Dusshera and Diwali on the horizon, a laptop makes for a great gifting idea, especially for students. They are also useful for those who work from home, delivering office-level productivity and performance at an affordable price. Rising memory costs are pushing manufacturers to raise prices, so it's best to grab the best deals while they are on sale. Amazon's Great Indian Festival has several laptop deals, so we have filtered down the best laptop deals under Rs. 1,00,000.

These include laptops from HP, Lenovo, Asus, Apple and Dell. These machines can handle everyday tasks with ease and offer good battery life. Some even offer 16-inch displays for a great multimedia experience.

During the sale, the HP 15 can be purchased for Rs. 73,990. The HP 15 series is usually a budget machine built for everyday use, but the Amazon deal includes an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, 24GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage, making it a good value. It has a glare-free, 15-inch Full HD display, which should be adequate for the work-from-home crowd. Buyers can get up to Rs. 4,000 off using bank offers. A cashback of up to Rs. 2,429 is also available.

Lenovo's IdeaPad Slim 3 is also on sale and can be purchased for under Rs. 99,990. There's a cashback of Rs. 2,999 and bank offers of up to Rs. 3,000, bringing its effective price nearer to Rs. 90,000 during the sale. The deal configuration includes an Intel Core Ultra 5 322 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It has a 15.3-inch glossy WUXGA display, better suited for multimedia. It also has backlit keys, and don't forget the slim form factor.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Laptop Deals Under Rs. 1 Lakh

Product MRP Effective Sale Price Amazon Link HP 15 Rs. 1,42,557 Rs. 73,990 Buy Now Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Rs. 1,80,699 Rs. 99,990 Buy Now Asus Vivobook 16 Rs. 1,59,999 Rs. 94,990 Buy Now Apple MacBook Neo Rs. 79,900 Rs. 68,990 Buy Now Dell 15 Rs. 1,13,216 Rs. 97,990 Buy Now

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.