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Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Laptops Under Rs. 1 Lakh

These laptops are ideal for casual, work-from-home and multimedia use

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 9 October 2026 11:36 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Laptops Under Rs. 1 Lakh

Photo Credit: Lenovo

The Lenovo Idea Slim 3 can be purchased for under Rs. 1,00,000 during the sale

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Highlights
  • The Great Indian Festival Sale has good deals on a variety of laptops
  • Popular brands include HP, Lenovo, Asus and Dell
  • These laptops cater to a variety of users with different use cases
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Beyond smartphones, Amazon's Great Indian Festival also offers a wide range of laptops at heavy discounts. With Dusshera and Diwali on the horizon, a laptop makes for a great gifting idea, especially for students. They are also useful for those who work from home, delivering office-level productivity and performance at an affordable price. Rising memory costs are pushing manufacturers to raise prices, so it's best to grab the best deals while they are on sale. Amazon's Great Indian Festival has several laptop deals, so we have filtered down the best laptop deals under Rs. 1,00,000.

These include laptops from HP, Lenovo, Asus, Apple and Dell. These machines can handle everyday tasks with ease and offer good battery life. Some even offer 16-inch displays for a great multimedia experience.

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During the sale, the HP 15 can be purchased for Rs. 73,990. The HP 15 series is usually a budget machine built for everyday use, but the Amazon deal includes an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, 24GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage, making it a good value. It has a glare-free, 15-inch Full HD display, which should be adequate for the work-from-home crowd. Buyers can get up to Rs. 4,000 off using bank offers. A cashback of up to Rs. 2,429 is also available.

Lenovo's IdeaPad Slim 3 is also on sale and can be purchased for under Rs. 99,990. There's a cashback of Rs. 2,999 and bank offers of up to Rs. 3,000, bringing its effective price nearer to Rs. 90,000 during the sale. The deal configuration includes an Intel Core Ultra 5 322 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It has a 15.3-inch glossy WUXGA display, better suited for multimedia. It also has backlit keys, and don't forget the slim form factor.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Laptop Deals Under Rs. 1 Lakh

 

Product MRP Effective Sale Price Amazon Link
HP 15 Rs. 1,42,557 Rs. 73,990 Buy Now
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Rs. 1,80,699 Rs. 99,990 Buy Now
Asus Vivobook 16 Rs. 1,59,999 Rs. 94,990 Buy Now
Apple MacBook Neo Rs. 79,900 Rs. 68,990 Buy Now
Dell 15 Rs. 1,13,216 Rs. 97,990 Buy Now

 

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HP 15-FD0006TU Laptop

HP 15-FD0006TU Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Processor Core i3
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 512GB
Graphics Intel Graphics
Weight 1.59 kg
Asus Vivobook 16 (2025) Laptop

Asus Vivobook 16 (2025) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 16.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1200 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Snapdragon X
RAM 16GB
SSD 512GB
Weight 1.88 kg
Dell 15 (D15260) Laptop

Dell 15 (D15260) Laptop

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Graphics
  • Sound
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Comfortable keyboard
  • Stable everyday performance
  • Practical port selection
  • Anti-glare display
  • Bad
  • Relatively dull display colours
  • Single-channel RAM
  • 1080p-only HDMI output
Read detailed Dell 15 (D15260) review
Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Intel Core Ultra 5
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11 Home
SSD 512GB
Weight 1.66 kg
Comments

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Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon sale, Laptops, HP 15 2025, Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (2025), Asus Vivobook 16 2026, Apple MacBook Neo 2026, Dell 15 2026
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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