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Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: MacBook Neo Gets Significant Discount, Cashback and Exchange Offers

Customers with an eligible old device can claim an exchange discount of up to Rs. 19,050. Amazon is offering the MacBook Neo at as low as Rs. 64,900 during the Great Indian Festival sale.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 8 October 2026 10:57 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: MacBook Neo Gets Significant Discount, Cashback and Exchange Offers

Photo Credit: Amazon

Apple MacBook Neo runs on an A18 Pro chip

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Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 sale started in India
  • Buyers can get up to Rs. 3,424 cashback with select credit cards
  • Buyers can get exchange offers
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Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 sale started earlier today for all shoppers, with discounts and offers on many electronics. One highlighted deal during the sale is the MacBook Neo 13. In addition to the direct discount, shoppers can get cashback, no-cost EMI, and exchange offers. The MacBook Neo 13 runs on Apple's A18 Pro chip. It has a Liquid Retina display and 8GB RAM. Amazon offers an instant 10 percent discount on purchases made using SBI debit and credit cards and credit card EMI transactions.

Apple MacBook Neo 13 Gets Discount

Apple's MacBook Neo 13 is available for Rs. 64,990 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 sale. This is a discount of Rs. 14,910 off the laptop's listed MRP of Rs. 79,900.

Amazon offers an instant 10 per cent discount on SBI credit cards and credit card EMI transactions. Customers paying with select credit cards can also get up to Rs. 3,424 cashback as Amazon Pay Balance. Additionally, the marketplace is offering no-cost EMI options on select transactions.

Shoppers with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card can save up to Rs. 1,785 on interest through the no-cost EMI offer. EMI options start at Rs. 2,442 for 36 months.

Customers looking to upgrade from an older laptop can avail exchange offers during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 sale. MacBook Neo buyers are eligible to get an exchange discount of up to Rs. 19,050. Shoppers can use Amazon Pay Later. Users can also save up to 18 per cent via GST input tax credit when purchasing with an Amazon Business account.

Apple MacBook Neo runs on an A18 Pro chip and has 8GB of unified memory and 256GB SSD storage. It features a 13-inch Liquid Retina display. It has a 1080p FaceTime HD webcam and a dual-speaker setup.

The MacBook Neo offers Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 6 connectivity. It has a 36.5Wh battery that can be charged via a 20W USB Type-C adapter. It supports Touch ID for biometric authentication (available on the 512GB model).

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Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026, Amazon Great Indian Festival, Amazon, MacBook Neo, Apple MacBook Neo, MacBook Neo Price in India
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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