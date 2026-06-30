Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Series, Galaxy Z Flip 8 Case Leak Hints at Design of Samsung's Upcoming Foldables

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Series, Galaxy Z Flip 8 Case Leak Hints at Design of Samsung's Upcoming Foldables

Samsung will reportedly launch silicone, aramid fibre, and clear plastic cases for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 June 2026 17:53 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Series, Galaxy Z Flip 8 Case Leak Hints at Design of Samsung's Upcoming Foldables

The silicone cases of Galaxy Z Flip 8 appear to have a magnetic ring for wireless charging

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Leak shows the first-party cases for Samsung's upcoming foldables
  • Cases are likely to be launched alongside the foldables
  • Company could launch silicone and transparent cases for Galaxy Z Flip 8
Advertisement

Samsung's upcoming foldable series is believed to include the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 models. There have been several leaks about the design and specifications of these foldable phones so far. Now, purported protective cases for foldables have leaked online. The protective cases suggest a similar design and form factor to those seen in previously leaked renders. Samsung is expected to launch clear, silicone, and aramid fibre cases for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Flip 8 Design (Anticipated)

Official-looking renders published by Android Headlines show various protective cases designed for Samsung's upcoming foldable smartphones. These accessories are likely to be launched around the same time as the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 8 (Wide) and Galaxy Z Flip 8.

VoltSamsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Discussion
Explore More...

Samsung will reportedly launch silicone, aramid fibre, and clear plastic shell cases for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. The aramid fibre cases are shown in black, blue, and red colour options with kickstands. The silicon cases are also shown in multiple colour options, and they feature a magnetic ring on the back, suggesting support for magnetic wireless charging. The renders show a cutout for a triple camera setup and a centrally located hole punch cutout for the selfie shooter on the main screen.

samsung galaxy z fold 8 ultra androidheadlines Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

Photo Credit: Android Headlines

 

The cases for Galaxy Z Fold 8 (Galaxy Z Fold Wide) indicate the wider inner display cutouts for the dual pill-shaped rear camera module. Samsung is said to provide aramid fibre cases for this model in the same black, blue and red colours with a kickstand. The company is also reportedly eyeing to launch transparent cases featuring artwork of Esther Kim, Joker and Kakao Corp.

samsung galaxy z fold 8 androidheadlines Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

Photo Credit: Android Headlines

 

Samsung will reportedly provide the silicone and transparent cases for the l Galaxy Z Flip 8, skipping the aramid fibre cases. At first glance, the cases of flip-style foldable smartphones show a similar design language as of Galaxy Z Flip 7. It appears to have a large cover display and cutouts for two outward-facing rear cameras. The transparent cases are shown with artwork from Esther Kim, Joker and Kakao Corp.

samsung galaxy z flip 8 androidheadlines Galaxy Z Flip 8

Photo Credit: Android Headlines

 

The silicone cases of Galaxy Z Flip 8 appear to have a magnetic ring for wireless charging compatibility and are expected to be offered in white and grey. It has the signature finger ring attachment seen on previous Galaxy Z Flip silicone cases that allows users to attach the phone to bags and accessories.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Think Foldables Have Weak Cameras? This Phone Changed That in India

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Series, Galaxy Z Flip 8 Case Leak Hints at Design of Samsung's Upcoming Foldables
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus N6 With an 8,000mAh Battery Arrives in India at This Price
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Available at 'Lowest Price of the Year' on Amazon
  3. Acer TravelLite TL24-54M With Intel Core Series 3 Chip Debuts in India
  4. Infinix Note Edge Review
  5. iQOO 16 Series May Launch Without an Ultra Model Due to This Reason
  6. Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 Could Focus on Software Improvements, iPhone Support
  7. OnePlus Announces Deals on These Products for Upcoming Prime Day Sale
  8. Here's How Much the Samsung Galaxy A27 5G Costs in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Announces Nano Banana 2 Lite-Powered Short Video Overviews for NotebookLM
  2. Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced Console Specs, PS5 Pro Enhancements Confirmed
  3. Redmi K90 Ultra Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset, Cooling Fan and 8,550mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  4. Apple May Be Required to Allow External App Payments, Third-Party NFC Access in UK: Report
  5. Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 Reportedly in Development, Could Arrive With iPhone Support
  6. Apple's iOS 26.5.2 Release With Security Fixes Was Accelerated Due to Advances in AI Hacking Tools: Report
  7. US SEC vs NanoBit: Regulator Wins $5.4 Million Judgment in NanoBit Fraud Case
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Series, Galaxy Z Flip 8 Case Leak Hints at Design of Samsung's Upcoming Foldables
  9. Oppo Reno 16 Confirmed to Launch With a Snapdragon Chip in India, Unlike Its Chinese Counterpart
  10. Xbox Has Reportedly Paused New Third-Party Game Pass Deals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »