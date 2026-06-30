Samsung's upcoming foldable series is believed to include the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 models. There have been several leaks about the design and specifications of these foldable phones so far. Now, purported protective cases for foldables have leaked online. The protective cases suggest a similar design and form factor to those seen in previously leaked renders. Samsung is expected to launch clear, silicone, and aramid fibre cases for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Flip 8 Design (Anticipated)

Official-looking renders published by Android Headlines show various protective cases designed for Samsung's upcoming foldable smartphones. These accessories are likely to be launched around the same time as the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 8 (Wide) and Galaxy Z Flip 8.

Samsung will reportedly launch silicone, aramid fibre, and clear plastic shell cases for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. The aramid fibre cases are shown in black, blue, and red colour options with kickstands. The silicon cases are also shown in multiple colour options, and they feature a magnetic ring on the back, suggesting support for magnetic wireless charging. The renders show a cutout for a triple camera setup and a centrally located hole punch cutout for the selfie shooter on the main screen.

Photo Credit: Android Headlines

The cases for Galaxy Z Fold 8 (Galaxy Z Fold Wide) indicate the wider inner display cutouts for the dual pill-shaped rear camera module. Samsung is said to provide aramid fibre cases for this model in the same black, blue and red colours with a kickstand. The company is also reportedly eyeing to launch transparent cases featuring artwork of Esther Kim, Joker and Kakao Corp.

Photo Credit: Android Headlines

Samsung will reportedly provide the silicone and transparent cases for the l Galaxy Z Flip 8, skipping the aramid fibre cases. At first glance, the cases of flip-style foldable smartphones show a similar design language as of Galaxy Z Flip 7. It appears to have a large cover display and cutouts for two outward-facing rear cameras. The transparent cases are shown with artwork from Esther Kim, Joker and Kakao Corp.

Photo Credit: Android Headlines

The silicone cases of Galaxy Z Flip 8 appear to have a magnetic ring for wireless charging compatibility and are expected to be offered in white and grey. It has the signature finger ring attachment seen on previous Galaxy Z Flip silicone cases that allows users to attach the phone to bags and accessories.