Laser printers the primary options to consider for fast, reliable and economical printing at home and among businesses. They leverage toner and heat-based technology for printing, which delivers a consistent output quality and better performance, especially for high-volume workloads. Such printers also have fast outputs, meaning businesses can print a boatload of documents as per their needs. Brands such as HP, Brother, and Canon have developed all-in-one laser printers over the years that can handle printing, scanning, copying, and even faxing in one machine.

So, if you've been searching for one for your office needs, here's a list of the best high-speed laser printers in India for fast document printing.

HP Laser MFP 355sdnw

The HP Laser MFP 355sdnw is a monochrome multifunction laser printer that is suitable for office use and has print, copy, and scan capabilities. You can print at a speed of up to 35 pages per minute (A4) in this model with a resolution of 600 x 600 dpi. It also offers automatic duplex printing. It is claimed to offer a monthly duty cycle of up to 30,000 pages. For connectivity, the HP Laser MFP 355sdnw has USB 2.0, Ethernet, and Wi-Fi, while also featuring mobile printing support via Apple AirPrint, Mopria, and Wi-Fi Direct. The printer houses a 40-sheet automatic document feeder and a 250-sheet input tray.

HP Laser MFP 355sdnw Price in India

The HP Laser MFP 355sdnw is priced at Rs. 28,490 on Amazon.

HP Laser MFP 3303sdw

The HP Laser MFP 3303sdw is a monochrome all-in-one laser printer designed for small and medium-sized businesses. It supports printing, scanning, and copying functions while delivering print speeds of up to 33 pages per minute. The printer features automatic duplex printing for double-sided documents and is rated for a monthly duty cycle of up to 50,000 pages. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, Ethernet, and USB. It also supports mobile printing through the HP Smart app, Apple AirPrint, and Mopria. A 250-sheet input tray, 100-sheet output tray, 2-line LCD screen, and automatic document feeder help streamline office workflows.

HP Laser MFP 3303sdw Price in India

The HP Laser MFP 3303sdw is currently listed on Amazon at around Rs. 48,970.

Canon Image Class MF264DW

The next one on our list is the Canon ImageCLASS MF264dw. It is a multifunction monochrome laser printer designed for both home and office use, allowing users to avail print, scan, and copy functions. It features an automatic document feeder (ADF). For monochrome output, this model offers a print speed of up to 30 pages per minute, along with support for automatic duplex printing. The Canon Image Class MF264DW offers Wi-Fi and USB 2.0 connectivity and has a monthly duty cycle of up to 30,000 pages.

Canon Image Class MF264DW Price in India

The Canon Image Class MF264DW is priced at Rs. 34,490 on Amazon.

Brother HL-L3280CDW

The Brother HL-L3220CDW is a laser printer that offers print speeds of 26 pages per minute. While that may sound slow, it is a colour laser printer, which means users can print in both colour and monochrome outputs. The printer delivers up to 2400dpi output, along with automatic duplex printing capability. It has 256MB of memory and an LCD panel for controls. In terms of connectivity, Brother HL-L3220CDW supports USB 2.0, Ethernet, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Wi-Fi Direct. The printer sports a 250-sheet input tray.

Brother HL-L3280CDW Price in India

The Brother HL-L3280CDW laser printer is listed on Amazon for Rs. 28,499.

Canon Image Class MF465dw

The Canon imageCLASS MF465dw is a monochrome multifunction laser printer built for busy offices that require fast printing, scanning, copying, and fax capabilities. It delivers print speeds of up to 42 pages per minute and supports automatic duplex printing. It has a 50-sheet automatic document feeder. The printer offers a print resolution of up to 1,200 x 1,200dpi and is designed for high-volume workloads with a monthly duty cycle of up to 80,000 pages. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, Gigabit Ethernet, and USB, while support for Canon PRINT Business, Apple AirPrint, Mopria, and mobile printing solutions is also present.

Canon imageCLASS MF465dw Price in India

The Canon imageCLASS MF465dw monochrome laser multifunction printer is currently available on Amazon at approximately Rs. 47,800.