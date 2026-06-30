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Best Laser Printers Under Rs. 20,000 for Offices and Small Businesses in India in 2026 From HP, Canon and More

Here is the list of the best laser printers available in India under Rs. 20,000.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 30 June 2026 15:02 IST
Best Laser Printers Under Rs. 20,000 for Offices and Small Businesses in India in 2026 From HP, Canon and More

Photo Credit: Amazon/ HP

Here's the list of best laser printers under Rs. 20,000 in India

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Highlights
  • HP Laser MFP 1188w printer features a dedicated output tray
  • HP 323d Auto Duplex Laser Printer sports an LCD screen
  • The new laser printers are available in India via Amazon
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Various reputable brands in India, like HP, Canon, Epson, and Brother, offer laser printers. However, only a few might meet your office needs. A laser printer that is meant to be used in an office should ideally offer fast printing, output and input trays with relatively high capacity, and a long duty cycle. This will ensure that your printer will deliver consistent performance for a seamless workflow. Most of laser printers that might meet the above-mentioned requirements are priced between Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 20,000.

Whether you are in the market for a new printer or looking to replace your current laser printer, there are multiple options from reputable brands like HP, Epson, Canon, and Brother. To help you make an informed buying decision, we have prepared a list of the best laser printers under Rs. 20,000 in India, which will meet most of your office needs.

HP Laser MFP 1188w Printer

The HP Laser MFP 1188w printer ships with a claimed printing speed of up to 21 pages per minute. The laser printer also sports a dedicated output tray, which can take up to 100 A4-size sheets at once, making it ideal for office use. The company claims a 10,000-page duty cycle, too. HP offers a one-year warranty on the HP Laser MFP 1188w printer. To maximise its usability, the HP laser printer is capable of scanning, copying, and printing documents easily. It gets a dual-tone shade, helping it blend better with other office equipment.

HP Laser MFP 1188w Printer Price in India

The price of the HP Laser MFP 1188w printer is set at Rs. 18,999.

HP 323d Auto Duplex Laser Printer

The HP 323d Auto Duplex laser printer is one of the latest additions to the tech firm's laser printer lineup in the country. It offers an all-in-one solution, allowing you to print, copy, and scan documents easily. The monochrome laser printer is capable of printing 30 pages per minute, the company claims. It is also capable of dual-sided printing, thanks to its duplex design. HP's laser printer sports a USB 2.0 port for connectivity. It weighs about 12.83kg and is offered in a black colourway. It also sports an LCD screen to display relevant information.

HP 323d Auto Duplex Laser Printer Price in India

The HP 323d Auto Duplex laser printer is available with a price tag of Rs. 18,499.

Canon MF3010 Laser Printer

The Canon MF3010 Laser Printer is one of the more compact options from the company, weighing about 8.2kg. Along with printing documents, the Canon MF3010 Laser Printer is also capable of scanning and copying documents, making it an all-in-one solution for most of your office needs. It also sports an LCD screen. The printer supports A4, B5, and A5 paper sizes, which means you can print most of your official documents easily. It is claimed to offer a colour printing speed of 19 pages per minute and a monochrome printing speed of 18 pages per minute.

Canon MF3010 Laser Printer Price in India

The Canon MF3010 Laser printer is listed on Amazon with a price tag of Rs. 17,898.

Brother DCP-L2520D Automatic Duplex Laser Printer

Another laser printer priced under Rs. 20,000 in India is the Brother DCP-L2520D Automatic Duplex Laser Printer. Like its competition, it also features a dedicated LCD screen to display information, including the number of pages left. The company claims that the Brother DCP-L2520D Automatic Duplex Laser Printer delivers a printing speed of up to 30 pages per minute. It sports a 250-sheet tray, too. Moreover, the laser printer features 32MB of built-in memory. It can also scan, print, and copy documents.

Brother DCP-L2520D Automatic Duplex Laser Printer Price in India

The Brother DCP-L2520D Automatic Duplex Laser Printer is offered in India at Rs. 16,899.

Epson EcoTank L3252 Laser Printer

Lastly, the Epson EcoTank L3252 Laser Printer is another option in this particular price segment in India. The all-in-one laser printer allows users to scan and copy documents, apart from letting them print documents. It has a 15 pages per minute colour printing speed and a 33 pages per minute monochrome printing speed. The printer has a USB port for connectivity. However, it can also take wireless printing commands. The laser printer weighs about 5.6kg.

Epson EcoTank L3252 Laser Printer Price in India

The Epson EcoTank L3252 Laser printer can be purchased in India at Rs. 14,499.

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Further reading: Best Laser Printers for Office, Best Laser Printers, HP, Canon, Brother
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Best Monochrome Laser Printers for Office in India in 2026 From HP, Canon and More

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