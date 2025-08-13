Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025 started on August 13 at midnight and will run until August 17. Interestingly, the event's naming appears to be inconsistent throughout the website, as the landing page and URL call it the “Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025,” and the promotional banner refers to it as the “Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025.” This comes shortly after Flipkart's earlier Freedom Sale, which was conducted between August 1 and August 9. The ongoing sale event is offering discounts on a wide range of products, from large home appliances to personal gadgets.

Shoppers can get additional perks like bank offers, coupons and exchange discounts, over and above the existing lowered sale prices. HSBC, Canara Bank and Yes Bank customers can avail of up to Rs. 5,000 instant discount. Select bank card users can get 5 percent cashback as well. They are expected to lower the effective sale prices of a product that has already been lowered during the sale. Notably, the prices listed below are inclusive of some of these offers.

Previously, we have told you about some of the best deals on smartphones and smart TVs. Here we have compiled a list of the top deals on laptops.

Best Laptop Offers in Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025

Product MRP Effective Sale Price Flipkart Link Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i5 12th Gen Rs. 70,799 Rs. 43,990 Buy Now Motorola Motobook 60 Rs. 93,699 Rs. 44,990 Buy Now Acer Swift Neo OLED AI PC Intel Core Ultra 5 Rs. 99,999 Rs. 47,990 Buy Now Asus Expertbook P1 Intel Core i7 13th Gen Rs. 99,999 Rs. 53,990 Buy Now Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge Rs. 92,390 Rs. 54,990 Buy Now HP Intel Core i7 13th Gen Rs. 83,034 Rs. 57,490 Buy Now Dell Inspiron Intel Core Ultra 5 Rs. 1,01,613 Rs. 58,990 Buy Now Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 OLED Intel Core i7 13th Gen Rs. 1,10,299 Rs. 73,990 Buy Now

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.