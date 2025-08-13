Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025 started for all users in India on August 13
Highlights
Shoppers can get additional perks like bank offers and coupons
Canara Bank, Yes Bank customers can get up to Rs. 5,000 instant discount
Select bank card users can get 5 percent cashback
Advertisement
Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025 started on August 13 at midnight and will run until August 17. Interestingly, the event's naming appears to be inconsistent throughout the website, as the landing page and URL call it the “Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025,” and the promotional banner refers to it as the “Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025.” This comes shortly after Flipkart's earlier Freedom Sale, which was conducted between August 1 and August 9. The ongoing sale event is offering discounts on a wide range of products, from large home appliances to personal gadgets.
Shoppers can get additional perks like bank offers, coupons and exchange discounts, over and above the existing lowered sale prices. HSBC, Canara Bank and Yes Bank customers can avail of up to Rs. 5,000 instant discount. Select bank card users can get 5 percent cashback as well. They are expected to lower the effective sale prices of a product that has already been lowered during the sale. Notably, the prices listed below are inclusive of some of these offers.
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk.
More