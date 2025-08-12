Technology News
Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025: Top Discounts and Offers on Smart TVs

Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025 will kick off on August 13.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 August 2025 14:49 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025 will last through August 17

  • Shoppers with Canara Bank cards can enjoy a 10 percent discount
  • HDFC Bank customers get 10 percent off on EMI transactions
  • Ahead of the sale, Flipkart has teased some of the best deals on TVs
Flipkart's Independence Day Sale 2025 is scheduled to begin on Wednesday (August 13). The sale event's name appears to be inconsistent, as the landing page and URL refer to it as the Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025, while the banner labels it the Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025. Notably, the e-commerce platform previously held a Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025 from August 1 to August 9. During the upcoming sale, which ends on August 17, a wide range of items, including large home appliances and personal gadgets, will be available at discounted rates. Additional perks such as cashback deals and exchange bonuses will also be available, which can be used to lower the effective sale prices of a product.

Shoppers with Canara Bank credit or debit cards can enjoy a 10 percent discount during the five-day event. HDFC Bank customers can also get a 10 percent instant discount on EMI transactions. There are additional coupon discounts or exchange offers that buyers can use to further reduce the price of a product.

Ahead of the sale, Flipkart has teased some of the best deals on TVs you can expect during the event. However, the e-commerce site has only revealed the sale prices of a couple of smart TVs, while the effective sale prices of the rest of the products (in italics) are expected to be updated once the sale begins in a few hours.

Best Smart TV Deals in Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025

Product MRP Effective Sale Price Flipkart Link
TCL T6C 55-inch QLED Ultra HD (4K) Rs. 93,999 Rs. 32,240 Buy Now
TCL 55Q6CS 55-inch Ultra HD (4K) Mini LED Rs. 1,09,999 Rs. 38,740 Buy Now
Samsung Crystal 4K Infinity Vision 43-inch Rs. 44,999 Rs. 32,990 Buy Now
iFFALCON by TCL U65 55-inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Rs. 73,999 Rs. 26,999 Buy Now
Hisense 43-inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Rs. 44,999 Rs. 22,999 Buy Now
LG AI TV UA8200 55-inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Rs. 71,999 Rs. 44,990 Buy Now
Sony Bravia 2 55-inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Rs. 99,999 Rs. 54,990 Buy Now
Xiaomi by Mi X Series 50-inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Rs. 49,999 Rs. 27,999 Buy Now
Motorola 65-inch QLED Ultra HD (4K) Rs. 95,999 Rs. 42,999 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025, Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025 deals, Flipkart offers, Flipkart, Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Honor X7c 5G Specifications Teased Ahead of India Launch; Will Feature 5,200mAh Battery, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC

