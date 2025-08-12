Flipkart's Independence Day Sale 2025 is scheduled to begin on Wednesday (August 13). The sale event's name appears to be inconsistent, as the landing page and URL refer to it as the Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025, while the banner labels it the Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025. Notably, the e-commerce platform previously held a Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025 from August 1 to August 9. During the upcoming sale, which ends on August 17, a wide range of items, including large home appliances and personal gadgets, will be available at discounted rates. Additional perks such as cashback deals and exchange bonuses will also be available, which can be used to lower the effective sale prices of a product.

Shoppers with Canara Bank credit or debit cards can enjoy a 10 percent discount during the five-day event. HDFC Bank customers can also get a 10 percent instant discount on EMI transactions. There are additional coupon discounts or exchange offers that buyers can use to further reduce the price of a product.

Ahead of the sale, Flipkart has teased some of the best deals on TVs you can expect during the event. However, the e-commerce site has only revealed the sale prices of a couple of smart TVs, while the effective sale prices of the rest of the products (in italics) are expected to be updated once the sale begins in a few hours.

Best Smart TV Deals in Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025

