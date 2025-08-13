Google Pixel 10 series will be launched at the Made by Google event on August 20. Ahead of the anticipated debut, the pricing of all the models in the Pixel 10 lineup for the Indian market is said to have been leaked. As per a report, the Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will not receive a price hike compared to last year's models. Moreover, the report further mentions that the company will also provide some bank offers with the upcoming models.

Google Pixel 10 Series Price in India (Expected)

According to a SmartPrix report, the Google Pixel 10 price in India coud be Rs. 79,990 for the sole 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. The Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL will reportedly cost Rs. 1,09,999 and Rs. 1,24,999, respectively. Meanwhile, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is reported be priced at Rs. 1,72,999 and it is expected to be offered in a single RAM and storage configuration.

The report further mentions that the tech giant might also offer bank discounts on all models, though the details could be revealed once the phones are launched. If the report turns out to be accurate, it would put the Google Pixel 10 series in the same price bracket as 2024's Pixel 9 lineup.

While the Pixel 10 series' official pricing remains under wraps, Google has announced an exclusive offer. As per the tech giant, those who subscribe to marketing emails from the Google e-store by 12:30pm on August 19 will be eligible to receive an exclusive offer on Pixel 10 purchases.

Customers will receive the offer on the same day as the Pixel 10 series pre-orders begin; August 21. However, they must comply with a few terms and conditions in order to be eligible for the coupon.

There is a limit of one offer per customer and it must only be redeemed on the Google Store, as per the company. Further, the exclusive offer can only be used to purchase the marketed Pixel 10 model and not any other Google device, service, or subscription.

Notably, Google in May launched its official online store in India. This enables customers to purchase Google products, including the upcoming Pixel 10 series, directly from the OEM instead of authorised retailers or resellers. As per the tech giant, it has several benefits linked to it. This includes receiving authentic products, flexible payment options, store credits, and other discounts.