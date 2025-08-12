Flipkart's Independence Day Sale is set to kick off in India on August 13. The Independence Day-themed discount sale will offer a wide range of products at lower prices. Smartphones, laptops, tablets, home appliances and other items can be bought at discounted rates in the upcoming sale. Ahead of the sale, the domestic e-commerce firm has started teasing several laptop deals. Laptops from global brands like Samsung and Apple are set to receive significant price cuts in the sale. Shoppers can further reduce prices with bank offers.

Leading brands will offer both their latest and recent flagship laptop models at discounted rates in the upcoming Flipkart Independence Day Sale. The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 is confirmed to be available for Rs. 34,990, down from the original price of Rs. 57,499. Similarly, the price of Apple's MacBook Air with M4 chip will drop to Rs. 94,990, from its listed price of Rs. 99,900.

Various gaming laptops are also set to get price cuts, though their final sale prices haven't been revealed yet. Acer's Swift Neo and Predator series and Motorola's Book 60 laptops are confirmed to be available for discounted rates.

In addition to general price cuts, Canara Bank customers can avail of up to 10 percent instant discount on purchases. Interested shoppers can exchange their old devices to get additional savings on their purchase. Some items will be offered with no-cost EMI offers and payment-based offers. Flipkart Axis Bank credit card users will get additional cashback.

Top Laptop Deals Revealed Ahead of the Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025:

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Flipkart Link Samsung Galaxy Book 4 (Intel Core i3 13th Gen 1315U) Rs. 57,499 Rs. 34,990 Buy Now HP 255 G10 (AMD Athlon Dual Core 7120U) Rs. 30,336 Rs. 23,290 Buy Now Samsung Galaxy Book 4 (Intel Core i5 13th Gen 1335U) Rs. 82,789 Rs. 54,990 Buy Now Asus Expertbook P1 9Intel Core i3 13th Gen 1315U) Rs. 74,990 Rs. 36,490 Buy Now Apple MacBook Air M4 Rs. 99,900 Rs. 94,990 Buy Now Lenovo V15 (AMD Ryzen 5 Quad Core 7520U) Rs. 60,000 Rs. 33,990 Buy Now

