Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Laptops Teased Before the Sale Begins

Acer's Swift Neo and Predator series are confirmed to be available for discounted rates in the Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 August 2025 14:52 IST
Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Laptops Teased Before the Sale Begins

Photo Credit: Samsung



Highlights
  • Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025 will begin on August 13
  • Several gaming laptops are set to get discount during the sale
  • MacBook Air with M4 chip will be available for Rs. 94,990
Flipkart's Independence Day Sale is set to kick off in India on August 13. The Independence Day-themed discount sale will offer a wide range of products at lower prices. Smartphones, laptops, tablets, home appliances and other items can be bought at discounted rates in the upcoming sale. Ahead of the sale, the domestic e-commerce firm has started teasing several laptop deals. Laptops from global brands like Samsung and Apple are set to receive significant price cuts in the sale. Shoppers can further reduce prices with bank offers. 

Leading brands will offer both their latest and recent flagship laptop models at discounted rates in the upcoming Flipkart Independence Day Sale. The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 is confirmed to be available for Rs. 34,990, down from the original price of Rs. 57,499. Similarly, the price of Apple's MacBook Air with M4 chip will drop to Rs. 94,990, from its listed price of Rs. 99,900.

Various gaming laptops are also set to get price cuts, though their final sale prices haven't been revealed yet. Acer's Swift Neo and Predator series and Motorola's Book 60 laptops are confirmed to be available for discounted rates.

In addition to general price cuts, Canara Bank customers can avail of up to 10 percent instant discount on purchases. Interested shoppers can exchange their old devices to get additional savings on their purchase. Some items will be offered with no-cost EMI offers and payment-based offers. Flipkart Axis Bank credit card users will get additional cashback.

Top Laptop Deals Revealed Ahead of the Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025: 

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Flipkart Link
Samsung Galaxy Book 4 (Intel Core i3 13th Gen 1315U) Rs. 57,499 Rs. 34,990 Buy Now
HP 255 G10  (AMD Athlon Dual Core 7120U)  Rs. 30,336 Rs. 23,290 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Book 4 (Intel Core i5 13th Gen 1335U) Rs. 82,789 Rs. 54,990 Buy Now
Asus Expertbook P1 9Intel Core i3 13th Gen 1315U) Rs. 74,990 Rs. 36,490 Buy Now
Apple MacBook Air M4  Rs. 99,900  Rs.  94,990 Buy Now
Lenovo V15 (AMD Ryzen 5 Quad Core 7520U) Rs. 60,000  Rs. 33,990  Buy Now

Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M4, 2025) Laptop

Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M4, 2025) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 15.30-inch
Display resolution 2880x1864 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Apple M4
RAM 16GB
OS macOS
Hard disk No
SSD 256GB
Weight 1.24 kg
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Latest Tech News »