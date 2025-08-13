Technology News
Flipkart Freedom Sale: Deals on Samsung Galaxy S24, iPhone 16, Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Announced

Flipkart offers an instant discount of up to Rs. 5,000 with select bank cards.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 13 August 2025 12:32 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 can be purchased with a discount during Flipkart Freedom Sale

  • Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025 is now live in India
  • Smartphones from Apple, Samsung and more, are offered with discounts
  • Shoppers can avail of exchange offers to further lower effective prices
Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025 kicked off in India on Wednesday (August 13). It offers lucrative deals on a wide range of products across categories. Smartphones, tablets, wearables, laptops, TVs, home appliances, and other electronics can be purchased at considerably lower rates than their usual market prices. Notably, it is Flipkart's second Independence Day-themed sale event this month and is the namesake of the first one, which took place between August 1–8. Smartphone prices have taken a plunge during the ongoing sale. Buyers can avail discounts and other offers on handsets from top brands such as Apple, Motorola, Nothing, Oppo, and Samsung.

Smartphone Deals During Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025

One of the most notable offers during the Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025 is on the Samsung Galaxy S24. It is the South Korean tech conglomerate's flagship handset from 2024 and comes with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. On the e-commerce platform, the handset is listed for Rs. 74,999 but can be purchased at an effective sale price of Rs. 43,999, inclusive of all the offers.

Apart from price cuts, customers can also avail of bank discounts during the Independence Day sale. Flipkart has partnered with Canara Bank, HSBC, and Yes Bank to offer an instant discount of up to Rs. 5,000 on Credit Card transactions. There are also exchange offers for those who wish to trade in their old handsets for a new smartphone. However, the discounted amount will depend on the model and condition of your old phone. Also, be sure to check for the offer's availability at your location.

With that out of the way, here are the best smartphone deals you can grab during the Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025.

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Rs.25,999 From Rs.20,999 Buy Here
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Rs.59,999 From Rs.34,999 Buy Here
iPhone 16 Rs.79,999 From Rs.70,900 Buy Here
Vivo T4 5G Rs. 25,999 From Rs.20,499 Buy Here
Vivo T4x 5G (6GB) Rs. 17,999 From Rs.13,499 Buy Here
Realme P3 5G(8GB) Rs. 20,999 Just Rs.14,999 Buy Here
Moto G45 (6GB) Rs. 14,999 Just Rs.10,999 Buy Here
Samsung Galaxy S24 Rs. 74,999 From Rs.43,999 Buy Here
Oppo K13x 5G Rs. 15,999 From Rs.10,999 Buy Here
Moto G96 (8GB) Rs. 20,999 Just Rs.16,999 Buy Here
Realme P3x (8GB) Rs. 17,999 Just Rs.11,999 Buy Here
Nothing Phone 3a Rs. 27,999 From Rs.21,999 Buy Here
Motorola Edge 60 Pro Rs. 36,999 From Rs.27,999 Buy Here
Samsung Galaxy A35 5G Rs. 33,999 From Rs.19,499 Buy Here
CMF Phone 2 Pro Rs. 22,999 Just Rs.16,999 Buy Here
