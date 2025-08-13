Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025 kicked off in India on Wednesday (August 13). It offers lucrative deals on a wide range of products across categories. Smartphones, tablets, wearables, laptops, TVs, home appliances, and other electronics can be purchased at considerably lower rates than their usual market prices. Notably, it is Flipkart's second Independence Day-themed sale event this month and is the namesake of the first one, which took place between August 1–8. Smartphone prices have taken a plunge during the ongoing sale. Buyers can avail discounts and other offers on handsets from top brands such as Apple, Motorola, Nothing, Oppo, and Samsung.

Smartphone Deals During Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025

One of the most notable offers during the Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025 is on the Samsung Galaxy S24. It is the South Korean tech conglomerate's flagship handset from 2024 and comes with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. On the e-commerce platform, the handset is listed for Rs. 74,999 but can be purchased at an effective sale price of Rs. 43,999, inclusive of all the offers.

Apart from price cuts, customers can also avail of bank discounts during the Independence Day sale. Flipkart has partnered with Canara Bank, HSBC, and Yes Bank to offer an instant discount of up to Rs. 5,000 on Credit Card transactions. There are also exchange offers for those who wish to trade in their old handsets for a new smartphone. However, the discounted amount will depend on the model and condition of your old phone. Also, be sure to check for the offer's availability at your location.

With that out of the way, here are the best smartphone deals you can grab during the Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025.

