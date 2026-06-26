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Microsoft Extends Windows 10 Extended Security Updates for Another Year Despite Pushing Users to Update to Windows 11

Microsoft confirmed that users can enrol in ESU any time until the programme ends on 12 October 2027

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 June 2026 18:46 IST
Microsoft Extends Windows 10 Extended Security Updates for Another Year Despite Pushing Users to Update to Windows 11

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft continues to recommend migrating to Windows 11

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Highlights
  • Microsoft launched ESU programme last year
  • Consumers can continue receiving critical security updates until 2027
  • Windows 10 support has ended last year
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Microsoft ended support for Windows 10 last year. During the announcement, the company urged users whose PCs do not meet Windows 11's minimum hardware requirements to either enrol in the Windows 10 Consumer Extended Security Updates (ESU) programme or replace their device. The ESU programme was set to end permanently in October this year. Now, Microsoft has quietly extended the programme to another year. The move is likely to be beneficial for users who are stuck with the older operating system.

Windows 10 PCs Can Now Receive Security Updates Until October 2027

The company says that eligible Windows 10 users will be able to receive security updates for an additional year through the Windows 10 Consumer Extended Security Updates (ESU) programme, which was first announced by Microsoft in 2025, in response to user backlash.

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"Windows 10 support has ended. You can enrol in ESU any time until the programme ends on 12 October 2027. If you're already enrolled, your coverage will automatically continue through that date—no action needed," said Microsoft in a support document.

The latest extension gives users with older PCs more time to upgrade to Windows 11 or upgrade their devices. With this move, devices which do not meet the hardware requirements of Windows 11 can enrol in the Windows 10 Consumer ESU program to maintain security coverage for one more year. 

Microsoft confirmed that users can enrol in ESU any time until the programme ends on 12 October 2027; however, the company warns that devices will be more vulnerable and susceptible to viruses and malware before enrolment.

No action is needed for users who are already enrolled in the ESU programme. Their ESU Licence will automatically continue through October 12, 2027. An existing ESU licence can be used to cover up to 10 devices.

Users need to sign in to their Microsoft account to enrol in ESU. Devices running on Windows 10, version 22H2 Home, Professional, Pro Education or Workstations edition are eligible to join the consumer Windows 10 ESU program. Devices are required to have the latest Windows update installed.

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Further reading: Microsoft, Windows 10, Windows 11
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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