Acer Aspire 3 (2025) With Intel Celeron N4500 Chipset and 11.6-Inch Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

The laptop is currently listed in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options on Flipkart.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 January 2025 14:21 IST
Photo Credit: Acer

Acer Aspire 3 (2025) sports an 11.6-inch LED-backlit screen

Highlights
  • Acer Aspire 3 (2025) offers up to 1TB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage
  • It is powered by Intel Celeron N4500 chip with Intel UHD Graphics support
  • Connectivity options include USB Type-C, HDMI, and a MicroSD card reader
Acer Aspire 3 (2025) was launched in India on Friday. It is introduced as an affordable laptop catering to everyday tasks for students and budget-conscious users. The Acer Aspire 3 (2025) is powered by Intel's Celeron N4500 processor with storage options ranging from 128 GB to 1 TB PCIe NVMe SSD. For system management and troubleshooting, it gets Acer's proprietary software solutions such as Acer Care Center and Quick Access.

Acer Aspire 3 (2025) price in India

Acer Aspire 3 (2025) price in India starts at Rs. 15,990 but is currently selling for Rs. 14,990 as part of a limited sale period. It is available for purchase in three storage variants as of now — 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The laptop is being sold on Flipkart and comes with a one-year carry-in standard warranty.

Acer Aspire 3 (2025) Specifications

Acer Aspire 3 (2025) is equipped with an 11.6-inch HD ComfyView LED-backlit screen. The company claims it has anti-glare properties and delivers sharp visuals. The laptop is powered by Intel Celeron N4500 chipset, paired with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 1TB of NVMe SSD storage. The RAM is upgradable to 16GB while customers can also choose from storage options as low as 128GB. Complimenting the processor is Intel UHD Graphics.

In terms of ergonomics, the Acer Aspire 3 (2025) has a 16.8mm profile and weighs 1kg, making it a portable option for on-the-go usage. For connectivity, it comes with USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, a USB Type-C port, an HDMI port, and a microSD card reader, enabling users to connect it with other devices and peripherals. The laptop also gets a 720p HD webcam and dual stereo speakers. Acer claims it has a Microsoft Precision-certified touchpad with multi-gesture support.

Acer has preloaded the laptop with its proprietary software like Acer Care Center and Quick Access which is said to simplify system management and troubleshooting.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Acer Aspire 3 (2025), Acer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
