Alcatel, the French consumer technology brand, has partnered with Flipkart as it prepares to return to India's mobile phone market after a seven-year hiatus. Operated independently by TCL Communication, Alcatel will sell its smartphones, which are made locally, via the e-commerce platform and its quick commerce arm. The brand, operated under trademark licensing from Nokia, is planning to establish a pan-India service network to offer customer support. It will is expected to unveil premium handsets with French design in the country soon.

Alcatel to Set Up Nationwide Service Network

Through a press release on Tuesday, Alcatel announced its retail partnership with Flipkart. Through this collaboration, the brand will launch its latest range of smartphones on both Flipkart's main platform and its rapid-delivery service, Flipkart Minutes.

Alcatel's smartphones will be manufactured locally, and they are confirmed to be available for purchase in metro, Tier II, and Tier III cities. They will boast a stylish French design.

The company announced its return to the Indian market in the first week of April. The company is planning to unveil a range of premium smartphones in the country.

Alcatel has announced that it will introduce a smartphone equipped with a stylus. It will also establish a nationwide service network, and the product line will incorporate India's first unnamed patented innovations.

"Leveraging Flipkart's expansive reach and deep market insights, we aim to offer high-quality products backed by a reliable, seamless after-sales service, ensuring an elevated consumer experience across the country", said Atul Vivek, Chief Business Officer, Alcatel.