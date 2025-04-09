Motorola Edge 60 Fusion sale in India begins today (Wednesday). The phone made its debut on April 2 as the successor to the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion and comes with an IP68 +IP69-rated dust and water-resistant build along with MIL-810H certification for durability. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion sports a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel front camera.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Price in India, Offers

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion price in India starts at Rs. 22,999 for the base 8GB + 256GB storage option while the 12GB + 256GB variant costs Rs. 24,999. It can be purchased starting today (Wednesday) at 12:00 pm IST on Flipkart and the Motorola India website.

It is offered in Pantone Amazonite, Pantone Slipstream, and Pantone Zephyr colour options.

Buyers can get an instant discount of Rs. 2,000 on transactions carried out with Axis Bank and IDFC First Bank Credit cards. Alternatively, they can opt for an additional Rs. 2,000 off on exchange. Flipkart also offers a 5 percent instant discount on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card purchases.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Specifications

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion sports a 6.7-inch 1.5K (1,220x2,712 pixels) quad curved pOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,000 nits peak brightness. It has up to a 300Hz touch sampling rate, and comes with Water Touch 3.0 technology and HDR10+ support. The screen has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection on top.

It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. Its graphics are handled by an Arm Mali-G615 MC2 GPU. Running on Android 15-based Hello UI, Motorola claims up to three years of OS and four years of security updates.

For optics, the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is equipped with a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony LYT700C primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture, and a dedicated 3-in-1 light sensor at the back. It also gets a 32-megapixel front camera with an f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, AGPS, LTEPP, SUPL, GLONASS, Galileo, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. It packs a 5,500mAh battery in the Edge 60 Fusion with support for 68W wired charging.

