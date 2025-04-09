Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Motorola Edge 60 Fusion With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers

Buyers can get an instant discount of Rs. 2000 on select credit card transactions on Flipkart.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 April 2025 10:23 IST
Motorola Edge 60 Fusion With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion comes with military-grade MIL-810H certification

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 60 Fusion price in India starts at Rs. 22,999
  • It is offered in Pantone Amazonite and two other colourways
  • The phone sports a 6.7-inch 1.5K all-curved pOLED screen
Advertisement

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion sale in India begins today (Wednesday). The phone made its debut on April 2 as the successor to the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion and comes with an IP68 +IP69-rated dust and water-resistant build along with MIL-810H certification for durability. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion sports a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel front camera.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Price in India, Offers

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion price in India starts at Rs. 22,999 for the base 8GB + 256GB storage option while the 12GB + 256GB variant costs Rs. 24,999. It can be purchased starting today (Wednesday) at 12:00 pm IST on Flipkart and the Motorola India website.

It is offered in Pantone Amazonite, Pantone Slipstream, and Pantone Zephyr colour options.

Buyers can get an instant discount of Rs. 2,000 on transactions carried out with Axis Bank and IDFC First Bank Credit cards. Alternatively, they can opt for an additional Rs. 2,000 off on exchange. Flipkart also offers a 5 percent instant discount on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card purchases.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Specifications

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion sports a 6.7-inch 1.5K (1,220x2,712 pixels) quad curved pOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,000 nits peak brightness. It has up to a 300Hz touch sampling rate, and comes with Water Touch 3.0 technology and HDR10+ support. The screen has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection on top.

It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. Its graphics are handled by an Arm Mali-G615 MC2 GPU. Running on Android 15-based Hello UI, Motorola claims up to three years of OS and four years of security updates.

For optics, the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is equipped with a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony LYT700C primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture, and a dedicated 3-in-1 light sensor at the back. It also gets a 32-megapixel front camera with an f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, AGPS, LTEPP, SUPL, GLONASS, Galileo, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. It packs a 5,500mAh battery in the Edge 60 Fusion with support for 68W wired charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Motorola edge 60 fusion, Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Price in India, Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Specifications, Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Offers, Motorola
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Moto G Stylus (2025) With Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC and AI Features Announced: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 60 Stylus Specifications Leaked; Said to Debut on This Date
  2. Court: State vs. A Nobody OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  3. Infinix Note 50s 5G+ to Offer a 144Hz Curved AMOLED Display
  4. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Sale in India Begins Today With These Offers
  5. OnePlus Red Rush Days Sale Offers Discounts on These Products
  6. Alcatel Partners Flipkart to Sell Its Upcoming Smartphone Lineup in India
  7. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Review: The Super Leica Phone
  8. Vivo X200 Ultra to Get Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC; Colours Revealed Before Launch
  9. Motorola Edge 60 Stylus Price in India, Design Leaked Ahead of Debut
  10. Apple Eyes India iPhone Production Boost Amidst Ongoing Tariff Troubles
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 13T Teased to Launch in Three Colour Options
  2. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers
  3. Moto G Stylus (2025) With Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC and AI Features Announced: Price, Specifications
  4. Scientists Revive Dire Wolves Using Ancient DNA and Modern Gene Editing
  5. Tropical Tree in Panama Evolves Shocking Defense, Strikes Rivals with Lightning Bolts
  6. NASA’s Jonny Kim Heads to Space With Russian Crew on Soyuz MS-27
  7. First Future Type 1a Supernova Detected: White Dwarf Pair to Collide in 23 Billion Years
  8. Major Disruption Has Left Arctic Polar Vortex Away from North Pole, Scientists Alert
  9. Court: State vs. A Nobody OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  10. Binance Partners Worldpay to Bring Fiat-to-Crypto Payments via Apple Pay and Google Pay
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »