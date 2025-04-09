Technology News
Oppo K13 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; to Go on Sale via Flipkart

Oppo K13 5G is confirmed to debut in India ahead of its global launch.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 April 2025 12:49 IST
Oppo K13 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; to Go on Sale via Flipkart

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Oppo K13 5G will debut as a direct successor to last year's Oppo K12

Highlights
  • Oppo K13 is speculated to get the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 SoC
  • The Oppo K12 houses a 5,500mAh battery
  • New Oppo K series smartphone is said to offer smooth gaming experience
Oppo K13 5G is confirmed to launch in India soon. Oppo, through a press release on Wednesday, announced the arrival of the new K series smartphone. It will go on sale in the country via Flipkart. The Oppo K13 5G is speculated to be equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 chipset. It will debut as a successor to last year's Oppo K12, which runs on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC and has a 5,500mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging.

Oppo K13 5G Launch Teased

The Chinese tech brand will unveil the new Oppo K13 5G in India soon. While an exact launch date is still under wraps, it is confirmed to debut in the Indian market first. The new Oppo K series smartphone is claimed to offer a smooth gaming experience and long-lasting battery life with fast charging support.

Flipkart has created a dedicated microsite on its website to tease the arrival of the Oppo K13 5G. While official details remain scarce, it is rumoured to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 chipset. 

Further, Oppo claims that last year's Oppo K12x crossed the two million sales milestone in the country. It is said to have emerged as one of the highest-selling Android smartphones during Flipkart's festive sale in 2024. It was unveiled in July last year with a price tag of Rs. 12,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

The Oppo K12 was announced in the Chinese market in September 2024 with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (2,412 x 1,080 pixels) AMOLED display, Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, and a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup. It comes with a 5,500mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC charging. It boasts an in-display fingerprint sensor and has an IP54-rated build for dust and splash resistance.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
