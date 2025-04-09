Technology News
OnePlus 13T Teased to Launch in Three Colour Options

OnePlus 13T is tipped to launch in April with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 April 2025 11:09 IST
OnePlus 13T is teased to get a smaller display than the OnePlus 13 (pictured)

Highlights
  • OnePlus 13T may get two 50-megapixel rear camera sensors
  • The handset will likely ship with Android 15-based ColorOS 15
  • The OnePlus 13T could pack a 6,200mAh battery with 80W charging support
OnePlus 13T is expected to launch in China in April. The company has yet to announce the exact launch date but senior OnePlus executives have shared teasers about the upcoming handset. Now, a company official has shared that the upcoming smartphone will be available in three colour options. Previous teasers suggested the OnePlus 13T would be compact and have a smaller flat screen than the standard OnePlus 13, which has a 6.82-inch 120Hz Quad-HD+ LTPO 4.1 ProXDR display.

OnePlus 13T Colour Options

The OnePlus 13T will arrive in three colours, OnePlus China President Louis Lee claimed in a Weibo post. While Lee did not confirm the colourways, he did claim that there is a "very special colour" among the three that is "very popular" among the youth. We can expect official renders of the handset to break covers soon and reveal the shades.

Notably, the base OnePlus 13 model launched in Arctic Dawn, Black Eclipse, and Midnight Ocean colour options in India, while the OnePlus 13R arrived in Astral Trail and Nebula Noir shades. The company has yet to confirm the India launch of the upcoming OnePlus 13T.

In an earlier teaser, Lee suggested that the OnePlus 13T will come with a compact and flat screen. Based on previous leaks, the handset is said to sport a 6.3-inch OLED panel with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The senior OnePlus official also confirmed that the phone will include a customisable shortcut key which will be placed on the left edge in place of the alert slider. 

The OnePlus 13T is expected to get a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC paired with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB onboard storage. It will likely ship with Android 15-based ColorOS 15. For optics, it could pack two 50-megapixel rear sensors including a telephoto shooter. It may be backed by a 6,200mAh battery with 80W charging support.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Comment

