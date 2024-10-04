Technology News
Microsoft's Rival Browsers Allege Unfair Practices by Edge, Wish to Involve EU Antitrust Regulators

Edge's global market share is just over five percent.

By Reuters | Updated: 4 October 2024 13:06 IST
Photo Credit: Microsoft Edge

Microsoft Edge was released in 2015 along with Windows 10

Highlights
  • The move could be a boost for Opera browser
  • Opera too EC to court for exempting Edge from the Digital Markets Act
  • The companies and the advocacy group sent a letter to EC on September 17
Microsoft gives its Edge Web browser an unfair advantage and EU antitrust regulators should subject it to tough EU tech rules, three rival browsers and a group of Web developers said in a letter to the European Commission.

The move by Vivaldi, Waterfox, Wavebox, and the Open Web Advocacy could boost Norwegian browser company Opera which in July took the European Commission to court for exempting Edge from the Digital Markets Act (DMA).

The landmark DMA set out a list of dos and don'ts for online services deemed as gateways for businesses to reach end-users, with the aim of making it easier for consumers to pick and choose services from different providers.

The companies and the advocacy group said they supported Opera's challenge.

"It is paramount that the Commission reconsiders its position," they said in a letter dated September 17 seen by Reuters.

"Unfair practices are currently allowed to persist on the Windows' ecosystem with respect to Edge, unmitigated by the choice screens that exist on mobile," they said, pointing to Edge set as the default browser on all Windows computers.

"No platform independent browser can aspire to match Edge's unparalleled distribution advantage on Windows. Edge is, moreover, the most important gateway for consumers to download an independent browser on Windows PCs."

The Commission and Microsoft declined to comment. Edge's global market share is just over 5% while market leader Google's Chrome is 66 percent according to StatCounter.

Vivaldi, Waterfox, Wavebox and Open Web Advocacy also alleged that pop-up messages on Edge mischaracterise the features of rival browsers that differentiate them from the Microsoft product.

The European Commission in its February decision said it did not consider Edge a gatekeeper and that the DMA requires Microsoft to allow users to easily uninstall any software apps.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Further reading: Microsoft, EU Tech Rules, Open Web Advocacy, Vivaldi, Waterfox, Wavebox
