Technology News

Lenovo Quarterly Revenue Falls 24 Percent as PC Demand Continues to Slump

Lenovo said fourth-quarter revenue was $12.63 billion, down 24 percent from the same period a year earlier.

By Reuters | Updated: 24 May 2023 13:19 IST
Lenovo Quarterly Revenue Falls 24 Percent as PC Demand Continues to Slump

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Lenovo

For the full year through March, Lenovo's revenue shrank 14 percent

Highlights
  • Lenovo is the world's largest PC maker
  • This was Lenovo's first annual decline since 2019
  • Global PC shipments across the industry declined 29 percent

China's Lenovo Group on Wednesday reported a 24 percent fall in revenue for the January-March quarter, meeting market expectations, as demand for personal computers (PCs) continued to slump.

The world's largest PC maker said fourth-quarter revenue was $12.63 billion (roughly Rs. 1,04,497 crore), down 24 percent from the same period a year earlier and marking the third consecutive quarter of on-year decline.

The result compared with the $12.74 billion (roughly Rs. 1,05,447 crore) average of eight analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

For the full year through March, revenue shrank 14 percent, marking the first annual decline since 2019.

The outbreak of COVID-19 gave a huge boost to electronics sales as consumers and companies alike stocked up on equipment or upgraded existing gear to accommodate a shift to remote work.

However, revenue started contracting last year as demand began to fall. For the previous quarter, Lenovo reported a decline in revenue of 24 percent, its steepest in 14 years.

Global PC shipments across the industry declined 29 percent in January-March to 56.9 million units, fewer than the same period in pre-pandemic 2018 and 2019, showed data from researcher IDC.

To improve profit margins, Lenovo has been expanding non-PC businesses, such as in smartphones, servers and information technology (IT) services.

For the full year through March, its non-PC businesses grew 7 percent and now make up about 40 percent of total revenue.

Overall net income attributable to shareholders in January-March fell 72 percent to $114 million (roughly Rs. 943  crore) versus analysts' $212.49 million (roughly Rs. 1,758 crore) estimate.

The price of Lenovo shares fell 3.7 percent in morning trade before the earnings results were released, compared with a 0.94 percent decline in the benchmark index.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

OnePlus recently launched its first tablet in India, the OnePlus Pad, which is only sold in a Halo Green colour option. With this tablet, OnePlus has stepped into a new territory that's dominated by Apple's iPad. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lenovo, PC, Laptops, China
HBO’s the Last of Us Series Success Drove the Video Game’s Sales, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan Says

Related Stories

Lenovo Quarterly Revenue Falls 24 Percent as PC Demand Continues to Slump
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo K11x With 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Check Price, Details
  2. Government Plans Overhaul of Digital Laws: Here Are Key Areas It Will Impact
  3. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Listed Online Ahead of Launch: See Price, Details
  4. Hands-on Video of iPhone 15 Dummy Units Tip Design Details: See Here
  5. Croma Deals Corner: Our Top Picks for May
  6. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Price in India, Key Specifications Tipped Again
  7. Tecno Camon 20 Series to Launch in India on This Date: Check Here
  8. Huawei Watch 4 Series Will Warn Users About Risk of High Blood Sugar
  9. Netflix Expands Crackdown on Password Sharing to Over 100 Countries
  10. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Design Renders, Colour Options Leaked: See Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto Scammers Using AI Deepfakes to Spoof KYC Verification on Exchanges, Binance Security Chief Says
  2. HBO’s The Idol Cast Defends the Series’ Overtly Graphic Scenes at Cannes Film Festival
  3. Government Plans Overhaul of Digital Law That Could Impact How Google, Meta, Amazon Do Business in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5's Battery Life Could Depend on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC: Report
  5. iQoo 11S Launch Timeline Leaks, Tipped to Feature 200W Charging, Overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  6. Sony Pictures' Status as Independent Content Provider Is Paying Off in Streaming Wars, CEO Tony Vinciquerra Says
  7. International Watchdog Unveils Global Rules to Regulate Crypto Sector; Draws Lessons From FTX Collapse
  8. Apple Watch Owners Complain of Screen Tint Issue After watchOS 9.5 Update
  9. iQoo Pad With 12.1-Inch Display, MediaTek Dimensity 9,000+ SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Microsoft, Nandan Nilekani-Backed Indian Group Working on Accessibility-Focused AI Assistant Jugalbandi Bot
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.