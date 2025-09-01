Acer has introduced its TravelLite Essential series laptops in India. The lineup features a durable aluminium build and comes with CPU options from both Intel Core and AMD Ryzen. The Acer TravelLite Essential laptops sport a 14-inch display with an 82 percent screen to body ratio and a 180-degree hinge, allowing flexible viewing angles. They are equipped with a 36Whr battery, which is claimed to offer up to eight hours of usage on a single charge.

Acer TravelLite Essential Series Price in India

Pricing for the Acer TravelLite Essential series starts at Rs. 32,999 for the base variant. It comes in a single Obsidian Black finish and will be available for purchase via Acer's exclusive stores, Acer authorised resellers, and Acer online store.

Acer TravelLite Essential Series Specifications

The company says that the Acer TravelLite Essential series is available with an Intel's 13th Gen Core i5-1334U or an AMD Ryzen 5 7430U, and both models are equipped with integrated graphics. They ship with Windows 11 Home and feature a 14-inch Full-HD (1,080×1,920 pixels) IPS anti-glare display. The screen offers an 82 percent screen-to-body ratio, 250 nits of peak brightness, and a 180-degree hinge.

For video calls, the Acer TravelLite Essential series is equipped with an HD webcam and a built-in privacy shutter. You get up to 1TB PCIe SSD storage and up to 32GB DDR4 RAM. The lineup has dual stereo speakers as well. For connectivity, the laptops feature Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, HDMI 1.4, USB 3.2 Type-A and Type-C ports, RJ45 LAN, MicroSD card reader, and a 2-in-1 audio combo jack.

The Acer TravelLite Essential series houses a 36Wh three-cell Li-ion battery with support for fast charging. They are advertised to deliver up to eight hours of battery life on a single charge. The laptops boast an aluminium finish along with a lightweight build that makes them easy to carry.

The laptops are equipped with a spill-resistant keyboard and has a trusted platform module (TPM) 2.0 for enhanced data protection. The laptops have a metal chassis and weigh around 1.34 kg.