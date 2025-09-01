Poco C85 has debuted globally with a 6,000mAh battery. It is currently listed on the company's website in the Philippines. The Xiaomi sub-brand is offering its latest Poco C-series phone in three colourways and two storage configurations. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio SoC. On the front, it gets a waterdrop-style notch, which houses the selfie camera. The Poco C85 features a 6.9-inch LCD screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate and a TÜV Rheinland certification for eye protection.

Poco C85 Price, Availability

Poco C85 pricing starts at $109 (roughly Rs. 9,600) for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The top-end 8GB RAM and 256GB storage offering's early bird price has been set at $129 (about Rs. 11,400). The regular pricing of the latest Poco smartphone is yet to be announced.

Moreover, the Xiaomi sub-brand has also not announced when the handset will be available in India. The Poco C85 is sold in Purple, Black, and Green colourways, according to the listing on the company's website.

Poco C85 Specifications

The Poco C85 is a dual-SIM handset that runs on HyperOS 2, which is based on Android 15. It sports a 6.9-inch Dot Drop display with 1,600×720 pixels resolution and up to 120Hz variable refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 83 percent coverage of the NTSC colour gamut.

According to the company's website, the handset's display supports a special “Reading Mode”, and it features TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light, Circadian Friendly, and Flicker Free certifications. It also supports DC dimming. The touchscreen will deliver 660 nits of typical brightness and up to 810 nits of HBM peak brightness.

It is powered by an octa core MediaTek Helio G81-Ultra chip, delivering a peak clock speed of 2GHz, paired with Mali-G52 MC2 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of eMMC 5.1 onboard storage. The storage can be expanded up to 1TB, via a MicroSD card slot. The phone has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

For optics, the Poco C85 features a 50-megapixel rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture and 1080p video recording capabilities. On the front, it features an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture and 1080p video recording capabilities. It packs a 6,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support via a USB Type-C port.

Connectivity options on Poco C85 include dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.4, 3.5mm headphone jack, NFC, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, and Beidou support. The list of onboard sensors includes a virtual proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, an accelerometer, and an electronic compass. For security, it features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and AI face unlock support. The handset measures 171.56×79.47×7.99mm in dimensions, and weighs about 205g.

