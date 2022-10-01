Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale is currently live with great deals on a wide range of electronic products. Here we have handpicked some of the best deals you can currently find on wireless routers as part of this festive season sale. You can find products from popular brands like TP-Link, D-Link, Netgear, and more with up to 80 percent discount. In addition, SBI customers get an additional 10 percent instant discount on their purchases during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale. Keep in mind that these are limited-time offers and will expire in a few days.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best offers on wireless routers

TP-Link AX1500 (Rs. 3,998)

The TP-Link AX1500 has received a 56 percent discount during this festive season sale. It comes with Wi-Fi 6 technology that is said to provide up to 300Mbps 2.4GHz and 1,201Mbps 5GHz connectivity options. This router is equipped with four Wi-Fi antennas, four LAN ports, and a single WAN port. Furthermore, its Target Wake Time technology is said to reduce the power consumption of your devices.

Buy now at: Rs. 3,998 (MRP Rs. 8,999)

TP-Link AC1200 (Rs. 2,198)

Amazon is currently selling the TP-Link AC1200 wireless router for a discounted price of Rs. 2,198. It comes with Multi-user MIMO technology that is said to be capable of providing up to 300Mbps 2.4GHz and up to 867Mbps 5GHz wireless connectivity. The router is equipped with four external antennas that come with beamforming technology.

Buy now at: Rs. 2,198 (MRP Rs. 3,999)

D-Link DIR‑841 AC1200 (Rs. 1,849)

The D-Link DIR‑841 AC1200 is a wireless router that is equipped with four high-gain omnidirectional antennas. It can offer up to 300Mbps 2.4GHz and up to 867Mbps 5GHz wireless connections. It offers users the option to pick between router, access point, repeater, or client modes. Amazon has currently listed it with a 48 percent discount during the festive season sale.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,849 (MRP Rs. 3,540)

Netgear R6850 AC2000 (Rs. 4,498)

This wireless router offers dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity with up to 300Mbps and 1,733Mbps connection speeds on 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, respectively. The Netgear R6850 AC2000 router comes with MU-MIMO technology for simultaneously streaming to multiple devices. Netgear claims that this router can support up to 30 devices within a 2,000-square-foot range. It can be currently purchased from Amazon with a 55 percent price cut.

Buy now at: Rs. 4,498 (MRP Rs. 9,999)

Mi Router 4A (Rs. 1,298)

The Mi Router 4A has received a 57 percent discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale. It is equipped with a dual-core processor for stable and fast performance. The router features Gigabit Ethernet ports and four omnidirectional high-gain antennas. This router from Xiaomi offers 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,298 (MRP Rs. 2,999)

Tenda N301 (Rs. 779)

The Tenda N301 can support single-band 300Mbps wireless connectivity ideal for everyday browsing, streaming, and online gaming. It features a WPS button for instantly applying wireless security encryption to the network. This router also comes with parental control options. You can purchase it for just Rs. 779, thanks to a 61 percent discount.

Buy now at: Rs. 779 (MRP Rs. 2,000)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.