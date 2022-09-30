Technology News
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Top Tech Offers of the Day

These are limited-time offers and will expire in the coming days.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 30 September 2022 21:17 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Top Tech Offers of the Day

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 went live last week

Highlights
  • Amazon is giving SBI customers 10 percent instant discount
  • Products from Noise, JBL, Redgear, more have gone on sale
  • The Boat Wave Call smartwatch has received a 77 percent discount

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 has been a boon for many tech enthusiasts as it has brought the prices down of products from popular brands like Noise, JBL, Redgear, and more. In addition, SBI customers can take advantage of the 10 percent instant discount offer available during this festive season sale. We have handpicked the best offers on tech products available today, including true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones, smartwatches, and more. Make sure to check them out before they expire!

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Top tech offers of the day

Noise Air Buds Pro (2,999)

The Noise Air Buds Pro come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) that is said to be effective up to 25 dB. There is a Transparency mode as well. These TWS earphones are claimed to offer up to 20 hours of playtime with the charging case. The Noise Air Buds Pro feature dual microphones on each earbud. They have received a 63 percent price cut during the sale.

Buy now at: 2,999 (MRP Rs. 7,999)

JBL Tune 130NC (Rs. 3,799)

Amazon is currently selling the JBL Tune 130NC with a 46 percent discount. These TWS earphones include ANC technology and have two mics on each earbud for the Ambient Aware feature. JBL claims that the earbuds can last for up to 10 hours and the charging case provide up to 30 hours of additional backup. These TWS earphones are equipped with 10mm drivers that deliver JBL Pure Bass Sound.

Buy now at: Rs. 3,799 (MRP Rs. 6,999)

Transcend StoreJet 25M3 1TB (Rs. 4,369)

The Transcend StoreJet 25M3 is a ruggedized portable hard drive. It features a three-stage shock protection system and durable rubber outer case which has earned itself an MIL-STD-810G military-grade durability rating. It has a USB 3.1 Gen 1 interface for fast transfer rates. The StoreJet 25M3 also includes 256-bit AES encryption for keeping your data secure. You can currently get your hands on its 1TB storage model for a discounted price of Rs. 4,369.

Buy now at: 4,369 (MRP Rs. 7,999)

Boat Wave Call (1,799)

Amazon is selling the Boat Wave Call smartwatch with a whopping 77 percent discount. It sports a 1.69-inch curved touch display with 550 nits of brightness. This smartwatch features Bluetooth v5.1 technology, and has a built-in microphone and speaker for Bluetooth calling support. The Boat Wave Call can also be used to monitor your heart rate and blood oxygen levels.

Buy now at: 1,799 (MRP Rs. 7,990)

Amazon Fire TV Stick (Rs. 1,999)

Get all your streaming platforms in one place by purchasing the Amazon Fire TV Stick at a 60 percent discount. Stream movies and TV shows from Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLIV, and more apps. It also provides Dolby Atmos support with select titles and compatible home audio systems. The Fire TV Stick also includes the Alexa Voice Remote (3rd Gen).

Buy now at: Rs. 1,999 (MRP Rs. 4,999)

Redgear Shadow Blade Mechanical Keyboard (Rs. 1,998)

The Redgear Shadow Blade is a mechanical keyboard with Blue Clicky Switches and floating-key caps for tactile feedback. Amazon is currently offering a 50 percent discount on it. It features a control knob that lets you adjust volume and play/ pause media. This mechanical keyboard sports 22-spectrum LED lighting and also includes a comfortable wrist rest.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,998 (MRP Rs. 3,999)

Can Moto's new premium phones take on iPhone, OnePlus, and Samsung? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
boAt Wave Call

boAt Wave Call

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Strap Colour Active Black, Blue, Mauve
Display Size 42mm
Dial Shape Rectangle
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022, Amazon Great Indian Festival, Sale Offers, Amazon, Great Indian Festival, Amazon Sale, Diwali Sale
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
5G Telecom Services to Be Launched on October 1 by PM Narendra Modi

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Top Tech Offers of the Day
