Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 has been a boon for many tech enthusiasts as it has brought the prices down of products from popular brands like Noise, JBL, Redgear, and more. In addition, SBI customers can take advantage of the 10 percent instant discount offer available during this festive season sale. We have handpicked the best offers on tech products available today, including true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones, smartwatches, and more. Make sure to check them out before they expire!

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Top tech offers of the day

Noise Air Buds Pro (2,999)

The Noise Air Buds Pro come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) that is said to be effective up to 25 dB. There is a Transparency mode as well. These TWS earphones are claimed to offer up to 20 hours of playtime with the charging case. The Noise Air Buds Pro feature dual microphones on each earbud. They have received a 63 percent price cut during the sale.

Buy now at: 2,999 (MRP Rs. 7,999)

JBL Tune 130NC (Rs. 3,799)

Amazon is currently selling the JBL Tune 130NC with a 46 percent discount. These TWS earphones include ANC technology and have two mics on each earbud for the Ambient Aware feature. JBL claims that the earbuds can last for up to 10 hours and the charging case provide up to 30 hours of additional backup. These TWS earphones are equipped with 10mm drivers that deliver JBL Pure Bass Sound.

Buy now at: Rs. 3,799 (MRP Rs. 6,999)

Transcend StoreJet 25M3 1TB (Rs. 4,369)

The Transcend StoreJet 25M3 is a ruggedized portable hard drive. It features a three-stage shock protection system and durable rubber outer case which has earned itself an MIL-STD-810G military-grade durability rating. It has a USB 3.1 Gen 1 interface for fast transfer rates. The StoreJet 25M3 also includes 256-bit AES encryption for keeping your data secure. You can currently get your hands on its 1TB storage model for a discounted price of Rs. 4,369.

Buy now at: 4,369 (MRP Rs. 7,999)

Boat Wave Call (1,799)

Amazon is selling the Boat Wave Call smartwatch with a whopping 77 percent discount. It sports a 1.69-inch curved touch display with 550 nits of brightness. This smartwatch features Bluetooth v5.1 technology, and has a built-in microphone and speaker for Bluetooth calling support. The Boat Wave Call can also be used to monitor your heart rate and blood oxygen levels.

Buy now at: 1,799 (MRP Rs. 7,990)

Amazon Fire TV Stick (Rs. 1,999)

Get all your streaming platforms in one place by purchasing the Amazon Fire TV Stick at a 60 percent discount. Stream movies and TV shows from Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLIV, and more apps. It also provides Dolby Atmos support with select titles and compatible home audio systems. The Fire TV Stick also includes the Alexa Voice Remote (3rd Gen).

Buy now at: Rs. 1,999 (MRP Rs. 4,999)

Redgear Shadow Blade Mechanical Keyboard (Rs. 1,998)

The Redgear Shadow Blade is a mechanical keyboard with Blue Clicky Switches and floating-key caps for tactile feedback. Amazon is currently offering a 50 percent discount on it. It features a control knob that lets you adjust volume and play/ pause media. This mechanical keyboard sports 22-spectrum LED lighting and also includes a comfortable wrist rest.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,998 (MRP Rs. 3,999)

