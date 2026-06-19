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Trump Says Apple to Partner With Intel on US Chip Design, Production

A partnership with Intel helps Apple diversify its manufacturing base as it seeks additional chip capacity.

By Reuters | Updated: 19 June 2026 13:54 IST
Trump Says Apple to Partner With Intel on US Chip Design, Production

Photo Credit: Reuters

Intel reached a preliminary deal to make some chips for Apple after more than a year of discussions

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Highlights
  • Intel shares rose about 6.5 percent in premarket trading
  • Apple relies heavily ​on TSMC
  • Last year, the Trump administration took a 10 percent stake in Intel
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US President Donald Trump said in a Truth Social post on Thursday that Apple has agreed to work with Intel to design and manufacture its chips in the United States.

A partnership with Intel helps Apple diversify its manufacturing base as it seeks additional chip capacity. The iPhone maker relies heavily ​on TSMC, whose advanced production ​lines are in ⁠high demand from AI chipmakers such as Nvidia and AMD.

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Intel shares rose about 6.5 percent in premarket trading, extending a roughly threefold gain so far this year.

Intel reached a preliminary deal to make some chips for Apple after more than a year of discussions, the Wall Street Journal reported in May.

Apple and Intel did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comments outside regular business hours.

An Apple contract gives Intel a steady demand from one of the world's largest consumer electronics companies, boosting both its reputation and a manufacturing business that has lagged TSMC in recent years.

Earlier this week, Intel said a new generation of its manufacturing tech 18A has entered its initial production, as the chipmaker sees strong demand for its central processors.

Last year, the Trump administration took a 10 percent stake in Intel and announced plans to invest roughly $10 billion in the chipmaker to build or ​expand US factories.

Trump previously said he "should have asked for more" of a stake in Intel, eight months after the government's Intel position grew to be worth more than $50 billion.

The administration has been stepping up efforts to secure US supply chains for critical minerals and semiconductors, including taking equity stakes in companies to reduce reliance on China.

© Thomson Reuters 2026

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Further reading: Apple, Intel, AI, AI Chips, Chip Manufacturing
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