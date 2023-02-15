Apple is reportedly working on a version of the MacBook Air with a 15.5-inch display. There hasn't been a word from the Cupertino company regarding the existence of the MacBook Air model. However, Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) believes that the panel production for the 15.5-inch MacBook Air has started in February. Furthermore, Young expects an early April launch for this model. There have been rumours suggesting the 15.5-inch MacBook Air could come with two CPU options — an M2 or M2 Pro chipset.

According to a 9to5Mac report, there is a possibility that Apple might launch the MacBook Air with a 15.5-inch display in April this year. Young had previously suggested that panel production for the laptop will start in the first quarter of 2023. At the time, it was expected to make its debut sometime in spring 2023.

Furthermore, Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the 15.5-inch MacBook Air could come with two CPU options. The M2 chipset-powered version is said to support 35W charging, whereas the M2 Pro chipset-powered model could offer 67W charging support. Kuo suggests that this upcoming laptop may not bear the MacBook Air moniker.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reportedly also believes that Apple is working on a 15-inch version of the MacBook Air, which may release as early as next spring. This model is expected to be an updated version of the 13.6-inch MacBook Air, which was unveiled at WWDC 2022.

This model gets a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display with a notch for the 1080p web camera. It is powered by an M2 chipset, which features a 10-core GPU. This laptop offers up to 2TB of SSD storage and can be configured with up to 24GB of unified memory. It is claimed to have a battery life of up to 18 hours and support 67W wired charging.

