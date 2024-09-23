Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale: Apple MacBook Air M1 to Be Priced Under Rs. 53,000

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale: Apple MacBook Air M1 to Be Priced Under Rs. 53,000

Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) was launched in India at Rs. 92,900 and its price was later increased to Rs. 99,900.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 September 2024 14:54 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale: Apple MacBook Air M1 to Be Priced Under Rs. 53,000

MacBook Air (M1, 2020) is powered by Apple’s M1 chipset with an eight-core CPU and a seven-core GPU

Highlights
  • Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) will be available under Rs. 53,000
  • Buyers can take advantage of discounts and bank offers
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 begins on September 27 for all users
Advertisement

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale kicks off on September 27 for all users. Ahead of the upcoming festive season, the e-commerce platform has announced deals on laptops from Apple. During the sale, customers will be able to grab the MacBook Air (M1, 2020) for under Rs. 53,000, taking advantage of discounts, bank offers and other benefits. It is powered by Apple's M1 SoC with an eight-core CPU and a seven-core GPU. The Amazon sale is offering up to 40 percent off on laptops.

Amazon has also partnered with banks for the upcoming sale and buyers can get an additional discount of up to 10 percent on SBI debit and credit card transactions.

Amazon Sale Offer on Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020)

MacBook Air (M1, 2020) was launched in India at Rs. 92,900 and its price was later increased to Rs. 99,900. However, buyers will be able to buy the Apple laptop at Rs. 55,990 with the offered discount. Additionally, they can also take advantage of the bank offers to avail up to Rs. 3,000 off, taking down the price of the MacBook Air (M1, 2020) to as low as Rs. 52,990.

In addition to discounts and bank benefits, buyers will also be able to take advantage of exchange offers on the Apple laptop.

MacBook Air (M1, 2020) Specifications

MacBook Air (M1, 2020) comes with a 13.3-inch LED-backlit IPS display with a resolution of 2560x1600 pixels and 400 nits of peak brightness. The base variant is powered by Apple's M1 chipset with an eight-core CPU and a seven-core GPU, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage.

It is equipped with two Thunderbolt 4 ports which support charging, DisplayPort and data transfer. The laptop also gets stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos and a 720p FaceTime HD camera. For connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

Buyers looking to purchase higher variants of the laptop can configure it with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 2TB of storage.

Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) Laptop

Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) Laptop

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Familiar design
  • P3 colour gamut display
  • Excellent performance
  • Runs cool and quiet
  • Very good battery life
  • Bad
  • Low-resolution webcam
Read detailed Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) review
Display size 13.30-inch
Display resolution 2560x1600 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Apple M1
RAM 8GB
OS macOS
Hard disk No
SSD 512GB
Weight 1.29 kg
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: macbook air m1 2020, MacBook Air M1 price, MacBook Air M1 discount sale, MacBook Air M1 sale, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Concord Reportedly Cost $400 Million to Make, Represents Sony's 'Biggest Loss Ever'

Related Stories

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale: Apple MacBook Air M1 to Be Priced Under Rs. 53,000
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 Pro Series With IP69 Rating to Debut This Week
  2. iQOO 13 Price in India, Launch Timeline Tipped Alongside Specifications
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE May Be More Expensive Than Galaxy S23 FE in the US
  4. Apple Intelligence-Powered Siri Could Be Introduced Early Next Year
  5. Apple Designer Behind the Original iPhone Might Be Making an AI Device
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro to Cost Under Rs. 1 Lakh During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024
  2. Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Gets Ability to Use Inner and Outer Cameras Simultaneously on Meet
  3. Tecno Spark 30 With MediaTek Helio G91 SoC, 64-Megapixel Camera Listed Online Alongside Spark 30C
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale: Apple MacBook Air M1 to Be Priced Under Rs. 53,000
  5. Concord Reportedly Cost $400 Million to Make, Represents Sony's 'Biggest Loss Ever'
  6. Crypto Ads Fill Supreme Court's YouTube Channel After Hack
  7. Former Apple Design Head Jony Ive Reportedly Working With OpenAI to Build a New AI Device
  8. Redmi Note 14 Pro Series to Debut on September 26; Colourways, Specifications Teased
  9. Samsung, TSMC Consider Building Chip Factories in UAE: Report
  10. Apollo Global Said to Offer $5 Billion Investment in Intel
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »