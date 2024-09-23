Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale kicks off on September 27 for all users. Ahead of the upcoming festive season, the e-commerce platform has announced deals on laptops from Apple. During the sale, customers will be able to grab the MacBook Air (M1, 2020) for under Rs. 53,000, taking advantage of discounts, bank offers and other benefits. It is powered by Apple's M1 SoC with an eight-core CPU and a seven-core GPU. The Amazon sale is offering up to 40 percent off on laptops.

Amazon has also partnered with banks for the upcoming sale and buyers can get an additional discount of up to 10 percent on SBI debit and credit card transactions.

Amazon Sale Offer on Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020)

MacBook Air (M1, 2020) was launched in India at Rs. 92,900 and its price was later increased to Rs. 99,900. However, buyers will be able to buy the Apple laptop at Rs. 55,990 with the offered discount. Additionally, they can also take advantage of the bank offers to avail up to Rs. 3,000 off, taking down the price of the MacBook Air (M1, 2020) to as low as Rs. 52,990.

In addition to discounts and bank benefits, buyers will also be able to take advantage of exchange offers on the Apple laptop.

MacBook Air (M1, 2020) Specifications

MacBook Air (M1, 2020) comes with a 13.3-inch LED-backlit IPS display with a resolution of 2560x1600 pixels and 400 nits of peak brightness. The base variant is powered by Apple's M1 chipset with an eight-core CPU and a seven-core GPU, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage.

It is equipped with two Thunderbolt 4 ports which support charging, DisplayPort and data transfer. The laptop also gets stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos and a 720p FaceTime HD camera. For connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

Buyers looking to purchase higher variants of the laptop can configure it with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 2TB of storage.