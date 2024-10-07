Technology News
Apple's M4 MacBook Pro Models, iPad Mini, More to Go Official on November 1: Mark Gurman

Apple could release new M4 MacBook Air laptops, new iPad Air tablets, and new AirTag in the first half of 2025.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 October 2024 11:34 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

MacBook Air with M4 said to go official in the first half of 2025

  • Apple is expected to hold a second launch event later this month
  • Some of the products in pipeline are said to be released on November 1
  • Apple could release new M4 MacBook Air laptops in the first half of 2025
Apple's mega launch event for 2024 took place in September to reveal the iPhone 16 series, Apple Watch Series 10, and AirPods 4. The Cupertino-based tech giant is now expected to hold a second Fall launch event for M4-chip models of its MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and iMac later this month. While recent rumours suggest the event could occur by the end of October, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has given us a more specific launch timeline. Apple will reportedly unveil M4 MacBook Pro models, a Mac Mini, an iMac, and a new iPad Mini in October. The M4 MacBook Air laptops, new iPad Air tablets, and upgraded AirTags are said to go official in the first half of 2025.

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman claimed that Apple will hold a launch event around the end of October for a few products, with some launching as early as November 1. Apple is reportedly aiming to launch a 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M4 chip (code-named J604), and high-end 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M4 chips (J614 and J616).

Gurman said Apple will launch a revamped Mac mini with M4 or M4 Pro chips (J773), a refreshed iMac with an M4 chip (J623) and an upgraded iPad mini (J410) in October.

Here's What Apple Will Launch Early in 2025

Further, Gurman states that Apple will unveil 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models with M4 (J613 and J615) chips, updated 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air models (J607 and J637), new Magic Keyboards for the updated iPad Air line (R307 and R308) and an upgraded AirTag item finder accessory (B589) in the first half of the year. The long-awaited iPhone SE with codename V59 is also said to go official in the first half of 2025.

Apple is also working on M4-powered Mac Studio and Mac Pro models, but “may take longer to arrive", says Gurman. The launch of Mac Studio is said to take place closer to the middle of the year, with the Mac Pro expected to go on sale sometime in the second half of 2025. He states that the iPhone 17 family and new Apple Watches will be introduced in late 2025, along with M5 Macs.

Further reading: Apple, MacBook Pro, iPad Air, AirTag, iPhone SE

Further reading: Apple, MacBook Pro, iPad Air, AirTag, iPhone SE


