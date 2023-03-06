Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Huawei Nova 10 Youth Edition With 108 Megapixel Quad Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications

Huawei Nova 10 Youth Edition With 108-Megapixel Quad Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications

Huawei Nova 10 Youth Edition smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 March 2023 11:39 IST
Huawei Nova 10 Youth Edition With 108-Megapixel Quad Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Nova 10 Youth Edition is sold in Crystal Blue and Midnight Black colour options

Highlights
  • Huawei Nova 10 Youth Edition runs on HarmonyOS 2.0
  • The smartphone is available in two storage variants
  • It is the cheapest Nova 10 series model to date

Huawei, the Chinese phone manufacturing company, recently launched the Nova 10 SE smartphone in China. The phone, powered by a Snapdragon 680 chipset, was unveiled in select African markets last October. The company launched the Nova 10 series in July last year, and the smartphone series comprised a base and a pro model. Now, Huawei is expanding the Nova 10 series further with the launch of the Huawei Nova 10 Youth Edition model in China. The newest Nova 10 model is also powered by a Snapdragon 680 chipset.

Huawei Nova 10 Youth Edition price

The Nova 10 Youth Edition is the most affordable model of the series to date. The 8GB+128GB variant of the model is priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 20,100) while the 8GB+256GB is priced at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,500). The phone is available in two colour variants - Crystal Blue and Midnight Black.

Huawei Nova 10 Youth Edition specifications, features

The dual-SIM support smartphone runs on HarmonyOS 2.0 out-of-the-box and sports a 6.78-inch, Full-HD+ IPS display with a refresh rate of 90Hz instead of the OLED displays in the other Nova 10 series phones. This is one factor that makes the Youth Edition model cheaper than the others.

Powered by a Snapdragon 680 chipset, the Nova 10 Youth Edition phone comes with 8GB of RAM, and an Adreno 610 GPU. It is equipped with up to 256GB of inbuilt storage.

For optics, the latest smartphone by Huawei features a quad rear camera setup headed by a 108-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and two 2-megapixel supplementary lenses - one macro lens and another for depth data. The Nova 10 Youth Edition also comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera housed inside a centrally aligned punch-hole cutout at the top of the display.

It packs a 4,000mAh battery with 66W wired fast charging support. The Nova 10 Youth Edition is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It comes equipped with 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi and GPS connectivity, according to the company.

From smartphones with rollable displays or liquid cooling, to compact AR glasses and handsets that can be repaired easily by their owners, we discuss the best devices we've seen at MWC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Huawei Nova 10 Youth Edition

Huawei Nova 10 Youth Edition

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS HarmonyOS 2.0
Resolution 2388x1080 pixels
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: Huawei Nova 10 Youth Edition, Huawei Nova 10 Lite, Huawei
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Bitcoin Price Hovers Around $22,000 as Small Dips in Value Lower Prices of Most Altcoins
Featured video of the day
All About MWC 2023
Huawei Nova 10 Youth Edition With 108-Megapixel Quad Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 13 Pro Early Access Sale in India Starts Today: Check Offers
  2. Apple Could Launch 3 New MacBook Models, iMac Later This Year: Report
  3. WhatsApp Will Soon Let You Silence Unknown Callers
  4. WhatsApp May Soon Add a Split View Feature for Android Tablets
  5. Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale 2023: Best Offers on Home Appliances
  6. This User Modded a Samsung Galaxy A32 With a Massive 30,000mAh Battery
  7. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Specifications, Launch Timeline Leaked
  8. Xiaomi 12 Pro Gets Price Cut in India: Check New Price
  9. Noise Buds X TWS Earbuds With 35-Hour Playback Debut in India at This Price
  10. Apple Partner Foxconn Seeking India’s Cooperation to Make EVs, Chips
#Latest Stories
  1. Creed III Sees Strong Box Office Opening, Crosses $100 Million Mark on First Weekend
  2. Apple Partner Foxconn Seeking India’s Cooperation to Make EVs, Chips
  3. Motorola Edge 40 Pro Leaked Renders Reveal Colour Options, IP Rating Ahead of Launch
  4. Poco F5 5G Surfaces on FCC Certification Website; Tipped to Launch in Three Variants: Report
  5. Apple MacBook Air 13-Inch, 15-Inch Launch Timeline Tipped; New iMac, Mac Pro With Apple Silicon in the Works
  6. Huawei Nova 10 Youth Edition With 108-Megapixel Quad Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Bitcoin Price Hovers Around $22,000 as Small Dips in Value Lower Prices of Most Altcoins
  8. Xiaomi 13 Pro Early Access Sale in India Begins Today: Sale Offers, Discounts
  9. New Bill Could Ban TikTok, Other Foreign Technology Products in US Over Data Collection Concerns
  10. WhatsApp Spotted Working on Feature to Silence Unknown Callers: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.