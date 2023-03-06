Huawei, the Chinese phone manufacturing company, recently launched the Nova 10 SE smartphone in China. The phone, powered by a Snapdragon 680 chipset, was unveiled in select African markets last October. The company launched the Nova 10 series in July last year, and the smartphone series comprised a base and a pro model. Now, Huawei is expanding the Nova 10 series further with the launch of the Huawei Nova 10 Youth Edition model in China. The newest Nova 10 model is also powered by a Snapdragon 680 chipset.

Huawei Nova 10 Youth Edition price

The Nova 10 Youth Edition is the most affordable model of the series to date. The 8GB+128GB variant of the model is priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 20,100) while the 8GB+256GB is priced at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,500). The phone is available in two colour variants - Crystal Blue and Midnight Black.

Huawei Nova 10 Youth Edition specifications, features

The dual-SIM support smartphone runs on HarmonyOS 2.0 out-of-the-box and sports a 6.78-inch, Full-HD+ IPS display with a refresh rate of 90Hz instead of the OLED displays in the other Nova 10 series phones. This is one factor that makes the Youth Edition model cheaper than the others.

Powered by a Snapdragon 680 chipset, the Nova 10 Youth Edition phone comes with 8GB of RAM, and an Adreno 610 GPU. It is equipped with up to 256GB of inbuilt storage.

For optics, the latest smartphone by Huawei features a quad rear camera setup headed by a 108-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and two 2-megapixel supplementary lenses - one macro lens and another for depth data. The Nova 10 Youth Edition also comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera housed inside a centrally aligned punch-hole cutout at the top of the display.

It packs a 4,000mAh battery with 66W wired fast charging support. The Nova 10 Youth Edition is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It comes equipped with 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi and GPS connectivity, according to the company.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.