Technology News
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Apple Discontinues 13 Inch M2 MacBook Pro as 14 Inch M3 Model Becomes Base Variant: See Price Difference

Apple Discontinues 13-Inch M2 MacBook Pro as 14-Inch M3 Model Becomes Base Variant: See Price Difference

Apple unveiled its new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops running on the new 3nm-based M3 family of chipsets on Tuesday.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 November 2023 12:49 IST
Apple Discontinues 13-Inch M2 MacBook Pro as 14-Inch M3 Model Becomes Base Variant: See Price Difference

Photo Credit: Apple

The New M3-powered MacBook Pro features a new GPU architecture

Highlights
  • The new base model 14-inch MacBook Pro starts at Rs. 1,69,900
  • The 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro started at Rs. 1,29,900
  • The M3-powered MacBook Pros will go on sale on November 7
Advertisement

Apple introduced its new line of MacBook Pro models, all powered by the company's latest M3 chip, on Tuesday. At its ‘Scary Fast' showcase event on the eve of Halloween, the Cupertino, California-based company took the covers off on 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops running on the new 3nm chipset. The new Apple laptops are already up for pre-order in 27 countries, including India, and will go on sale starting November 7. Apple, meanwhile, has already discontinued its lineup of M2-powered MacBook Pro models.

While the M3-powered Mac models are now up for pre-order, the new laptops' M2 cousins are no longer listed on Apple's website. This, of course, is not surprising as Apple usually discontinues select older-generation products after launching their refreshed versions. For example, iPhone 14 Pro models were halted after the company introduced the iPhone 15 series at its ‘Wonderlust' showcase in September. Similarly, Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra were taken off Apple's site when Series 9 and Ultra 2 models were unveiled at the same event.

This time, however, the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops have replaced three previous models. The M2-powered 14-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pros, launched earlier this year in January, have expectedly been discontinued. Additionally, Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro M2 model has also been taken off its website. Tipster Ishan Agarwal first spotted the development and posted about it on X on Tuesday.

apple store 13inch 13 inch

Earlier Apple store page with 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro models 
Photo Credit: Apple

This also means that the entry point pricing for a MacBook Pro in India has risen considerably. The now discontinued 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro started at Rs. 1,29,900 for the 256GB SSD storage variant. The 512GB storage variant, on the other hand, came in at Rs. 1,49,900. Now, with no 13-inch MacBook Pro model available, the lineup begins with the base variant of the new 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro, with 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD storage, listed at Rs. 1,69,900 on Apple store. This represents a difference of Rs. 40,000 between the starting prices for previous and current entry-level MacBook Pro models in India.

Both the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models come in M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max powered variants. The 14-inch variant with an M3 Pro chip starts at Rs. 1,99,900, while the M3 Max variant of the laptop comes in at Rs. 3,19,900.

apple store 14inch 14 inch

Current Apple store page with new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models
Photo Credit: Apple

While the pricing for an entry-level MacBook Pro has gone up, the new 14-inch Apple laptop represents a considerable upgrade over its M2-powered 13-inch predecessor. Built on 3‑nanometre technology and featuring a new GPU architecture, the M3 lineup brings processing and graphical improvements compared to the previous generation.

The company's M3 family of processors are equipped with up to 16 CPU cores, up to 40 GPU cores, and up to 16 Neural Engine cores. All new Apple laptops also come with Liquid Retina XDR (3,024x1,964 pixels) displays with a 120Hz refresh rate. The base 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M3 chip can offer up to 22 hours of battery life on a single charge, Apple claims.

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, MacBook Pro, M3 MacBook Pro Price
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Remains Stable Above $34,000 Despite Several Altcoins Seeing Losses
OnePlus Watch 2 Listed on BIS Certification Website; May Launch Soon

Related Stories

Apple Discontinues 13-Inch M2 MacBook Pro as 14-Inch M3 Model Becomes Base Variant: See Price Difference
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days: These iPhone Models Get Price Cuts
  2. These Samsung Galaxy Smartphones Will Receive Android 14 With One UI 6
  3. Here's How to Get iPhone 14 Under Rs. 50,000 During Flipkart Big Diwali Sale
  4. Entry-Level MacBook Pro Gets Pricier as Apple Discontinues 13-Inch M2 Model
  5. Sony Announces Release Dates for New PlayStation Link Earbuds, Headset
  6. iQoo 12 5G With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC to Launch in India On This Date
  7. Samsung Announces Upgrade Programme for These New Galaxy A Series Phones
  8. Apple Watch SE 2 Price Drops by Nearly Rs. 10,000 During Amazon Sale
  9. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series, Said to Launch in January, May Support Ultra HDR
  10. Vivo X100 Allegedly Spotted on AnTuTu With Dimensity 9300 SoC, 16GB RAM
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Nova 11 SE With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 4,500mAH Battery Launched
  2. Asus ROG Phone 8 Series Confirmed to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC; Likely to Launch Soon
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series' Leaked TPU Cases Suggest Similar Design as Galaxy S23 Lineup
  4. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Could Be Bundled for Free With PS5 Slim Disc Edition
  5. Tecno Spark Go (2024) Price in India, Specifications Tipped; Design Leaked
  6. Vivo X100 Series, Watch 3 Launch Date Set for November 13; Pro Model Design Officially Teased
  7. YouTube Begins Global Crackdown on Ad Blockers, Urges Users to Allow Ads or Subscribe to YouTube Premium
  8. Apple Watch SE 2 Available With Nearly Rs. 10,000 Discount During Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days Sale
  9. iQoo 12 5G With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC India Launch Set for December 12; Expected Specifications
  10. Apple Discontinues 13-Inch M2 MacBook Pro as 14-Inch M3 Model Becomes Base Variant: See Price Difference
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »