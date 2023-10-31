Technology News
Apple Refreshes MacBook Pro Lineup With 3nm M3 Chips, Up to 16-Inch Displays: Price, Specifications

Apple claims that its M3 Max MacBook Pro is up to 11 times faster than the last Intel Core i7-powered MacBook Pro model.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 31 October 2023 08:15 IST
Apple Refreshes MacBook Pro Lineup With 3nm M3 Chips, Up to 16-Inch Displays: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Apple

MacBook Pro (2023) is available in 14-inch and 16-inch display sizes

Highlights
  • Apple's new MacBook Pro models come with up to 128GB of RAM
  • The MacBook Pro models sport 120Hz Liquid Retina Displays
  • You get up to 1TB of SSD storage on the new MacBook Pro models
Apple on Tuesday unveiled its latest MacBook Pro models equipped with the company's latest M3 family of processors. The laptops are equipped with Liquid Retina XDR displays and are claimed to offer up to 22 hours of battery life. Apple is also touting the performance gains of the new chip lineup that comprises the M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max. These chips are created using TSMC's 3nm process technology and offer support for hardware-accelerated ray tracing as well as a new memory feature called Dynamic Caching for improved GPU performance while running demanding apps and games.

MacBook Pro (2023) price in India, availability

Apple's new M3 MacBook Pro is priced at Rs. 1,69,900 for the base model with a 14-inch display and an M3 chip, while pricing for the 14-inch variant with an M3 Pro chip starts at Rs. 1,99,900. On the other hand, the base model of the MacBook Pro with a 16-inch display starts at Rs. 2,49,900. All three models are available in Silver and Space Black colour options.

The new M3-powered MacBook Pro models are available to preorder in 27 countries, including India. They will go on sale on November 7 via Apple Store and Apple Authorised Resellers.

MacBook Pro (2023) specifications, features

All of Apple's new MacBook Pro models are powered by the company's new M3 family of chips — the M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max. The top-of-the-line M3 Max chip can be configured with up to 128GB of RAM — this is the highest amount of RAM offered on the company's laptops to date. Meanwhile, the models equipped with M3 and M3 Pro chips can be purchased with up to 24GB and 36GB of RAM, respectively.

macbook pro 2023 apple inline macbook pro

Apple's new MacBook Pro models are available in a new Space Black colourway
Photo Credit: Apple

 

These are the second MacBook Pro models to be unveiled by Apple this year — the company launched new M2 powered MacBook Pro models back in January. The new chips are based on TSMC's 3nm process technology and are equipped with up to 16 CPU cores, up to 40 GPU cores, and up to 16 Neural Engine cores. The laptops are available with up to 1TB of SSD storage. Apple claims that the new M3 Pro chip is up to 40 times faster than its M1 Pro processor and up to 11 times faster than the last MacBook Pro model powered by an Intel Core i7 CPU.

While the new M3 lineup offers small CPU improvements compared with the previous generation, Apple has touted the GPU improvements on the new 3nm chips, such as hardware-accelerated ray tracing and a new Dynamic Caching feature that allows the GPU on the M3 chip to allocate a precise amount of local memory to optimise memory usage for tasks, according to the company.

Apple has equipped the new MacBook Pro models with 14-inch and 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR (3,024x1,964 pixels) displays with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1600 nits (HDR content) and 600 nits (SDR content). It has a backlit keyboard with support for Touch ID, for biometric authentication.

Connectivity options on the new MacBook Pro models include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, up to three Thunderbolt 4/ USB 4 ports, a MagSafe 3 charging port, an SDXC card reader, an HDMI port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M3 chip is claimed to offer up to 22 hours of battery life on a single charge, while the M3 Pro and M3 Max models offer up to 18 hours of battery life. You can get up to 22 hours of battery life on the larger 16-inch MacBook Pro model with M3 Pro and M3 Max chips.

David Delima
David Delima
David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima.
Apple Unveils 24-Inch iMac With M3 Chip, Up to 10-Core GPU in India: Price, Specifications

