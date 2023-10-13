Technology News

Apple Might Not Launch MacBook Pro Models Equipped With OLED Screens Until 2026: Report

Apple was previously predicted to launch a new MacBook Air model with an OLED screen in 2024.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 October 2023 13:14 IST
Apple Might Not Launch MacBook Pro Models Equipped With OLED Screens Until 2026: Report

Apple's Craig Federighi at a 2020 launch event — some MacBook models are equipped with mini-LED screens

Highlights
  • Apple is said to be working on MacBook Pro models with OLED displays
  • These OLED displays will reportedly arrive as late as 2026 or 2027
  • Apple could introduce an MacBook Air model with an OLED screen next year
Advertisement

Apple might not launch new MacBook Pro models equipped with OLED screens for a few more years, according to a report. The Cupertino company's powerful laptop computers currently sport Liquid Retina XDR screens that are quite bright without compromising on colour accuracy, thanks to mini-LED technology. However, enthusiasts who were hoping for Apple to introduce new OLED panels — offering improved brightness, contrast, and better power efficiency in some scenarios — on its upcoming MacBook Pro models might reportedly be in for a much longer wait.

MacRumors reports that Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) CEO Ross Young stated in a recent Bloomberg Intelligence webinar centred around displays, that Apple might not introduce new MacBook Pro models with OLED screens "until 2026 or 2027". Earlier this year, a report claimed that the first MacBook with an OLED panel would be launched next year — starting with the MacBook Air.

Young reportedly stated that the iPhone maker's supply chain partners are yet to finish building out the manufacturing lines to produce "laptop-sized OLED panels". This process could take a couple of years, and the CEO of the research firm predicts that the timeframe for the launch of an OLED MacBook Pro model is likely to be as late as 2027.

An earlier report predicted that Apple could launch a new MacBook Air model in early 2024 that would utilise "tandem stack" OLED technology, aimed at extending the lifespan of OLED screens, while ramping up their brightness levels and increasing their power efficiency. At the time, it was predicted that the MacBook Pro models would continue to feature mini-LED panels "for the foreseeable future".

Last December, Young also predicted that Apple would launch a new MacBook Air model with an OLED display in 2024. He also claimed that Apple would introduce two new devices equipped with OLED screens — 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models. Despite Apple's propensity to not divulge any information related to its products before they are launched, we can expect to learn more about these rumoured devices in the coming months.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: MacBook Pro, MacBook Pro OLED display, MacBook Pro OLED screen, MacBook Pro OLED screen delayed, MacBook Pro OLED screen launch, MacBook OLED upgrade, MacBook, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
FMCBGs Adopt G20 Roadmap on Crypto Assets Suggested by IMF, FSB Joint Synthesis Paper
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Retain Losses Alongside Majority Altcoins, Stablecoins See Profits

Related Stories

Apple Might Not Launch MacBook Pro Models Equipped With OLED Screens Until 2026: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Bharat B1 4G With 2.4-Inch Display, Keypad Debuts in India at This Price
  2. Google Pixel 8 Series Goes on Sale for the First Time Today: Price, Offers
  3. National Cinema Day 2023: How to Book Rs. 99 Tickets Online for October 13
  4. WhatsApp Finally Rolling Out This New Design to Beta Testers on Android
  5. Xiaomi 14 Pro's Leaked Renders Give Us Our First Look at Upcoming Flagship
  6. Amazon, Flipkart Festival Season Spurs Online Shopping Spree in India
  7. Top Deals on 50-Inch Smart TVs During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023
  8. Noise Luna Ring Price in India Revealed: Here's How Much It Costs
  9. OnePlus Pad Gets OxygenOS Open Beta 1 Update Based on Android 14
  10. Oppo Find N3 Flip Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch Tomorrow
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Retain Losses Alongside Majority Altcoins, Stablecoins See Profits
  2. Apple Might Not Launch MacBook Pro Models Equipped With OLED Screens Until 2026: Report
  3. Xiaomi 14 Pro Leaked Renders Suggest Flat Display, Quad Rear Cameras, More
  4. FMCBGs Adopt G20 Roadmap on Crypto Assets Suggested by IMF, FSB Joint Synthesis Paper
  5. Honor Magic Vs 2 With 7.92-Inch OLED Inner Display, 66W Super Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. OnePlus Pad Android 14-Based OxygenOS 14 Open Beta 1 Update Rolling Out in India
  7. CERT-In Warns of Over 50 Security Flaws Affecting Android Smartphones: All You Need to Know
  8. Netflix House Physical Retail Stores Selling Merchandise, Themed Food and More to Launch in 2025
  9. Jio Bharat B1 4G With 2.4-Inch Display, Pre-Installed JioPay Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. WhatsApp Rolls Out Redesigned Interface With New Colours to Beta Testers on Android
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »