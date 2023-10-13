Apple might not launch new MacBook Pro models equipped with OLED screens for a few more years, according to a report. The Cupertino company's powerful laptop computers currently sport Liquid Retina XDR screens that are quite bright without compromising on colour accuracy, thanks to mini-LED technology. However, enthusiasts who were hoping for Apple to introduce new OLED panels — offering improved brightness, contrast, and better power efficiency in some scenarios — on its upcoming MacBook Pro models might reportedly be in for a much longer wait.

MacRumors reports that Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) CEO Ross Young stated in a recent Bloomberg Intelligence webinar centred around displays, that Apple might not introduce new MacBook Pro models with OLED screens "until 2026 or 2027". Earlier this year, a report claimed that the first MacBook with an OLED panel would be launched next year — starting with the MacBook Air.

Young reportedly stated that the iPhone maker's supply chain partners are yet to finish building out the manufacturing lines to produce "laptop-sized OLED panels". This process could take a couple of years, and the CEO of the research firm predicts that the timeframe for the launch of an OLED MacBook Pro model is likely to be as late as 2027.

An earlier report predicted that Apple could launch a new MacBook Air model in early 2024 that would utilise "tandem stack" OLED technology, aimed at extending the lifespan of OLED screens, while ramping up their brightness levels and increasing their power efficiency. At the time, it was predicted that the MacBook Pro models would continue to feature mini-LED panels "for the foreseeable future".

Last December, Young also predicted that Apple would launch a new MacBook Air model with an OLED display in 2024. He also claimed that Apple would introduce two new devices equipped with OLED screens — 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models. Despite Apple's propensity to not divulge any information related to its products before they are launched, we can expect to learn more about these rumoured devices in the coming months.

