MacBook models powered by Apple's rumoured M3 chipset won't be launched by the company until the end of this year, according to details recently shared by Ming-Chi Kuo, a supply chain analyst with TF International Securities. The Cupertino-based iPhone maker was previously tipped by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman to introduce three new Mac computers in October, running on the next-generation Apple Silicon chipset, which is expected to bring notable improvements to both power and efficiency, and is said to be produced using TSMC's 3nm process.

Last week, Kuo posted to X (formerly known as Twitter) that Apple was unlikely to launch new laptops powered with its yet-to-be-unveiled next-generation chips in 2023. "It seems that Apple will not launch new MacBook models (equipped with M3 series processors) before the end of this year," Kuo wrote on the microblogging platform.

看起來到今年年底前，Apple應該都不會發售新款的MacBook (配備M3系列處理器) 機型了

It seems that Apple will not launch new MacBook models (equipped with M3 series processors) before the end of this year. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) September 8, 2023

This partially contradicts Gurman's previous prediction that the transition to the new M3 chip would take place in October this year. However, Kuo's claim specifically mentions that no M3-powered MacBook models would arrive this year. On the other hand, Gurman had predicted that the company was testing M3-based iMac, 13-inch MacBook Pro, 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air, and Mac mini models.

While Apple doesn't typically reveal or confirm its plans to launch a new product until it is announced on stage, Kuo's claim suggests that only M3-powered MacBook models might be delayed to next year — while the rest of the products predicted by Gurman could still be unveiled by the company.

Earlier this year, the company announced a 15-inch MacBook Air model (Review) which is powered by the M2 chip. This could possibly explain the delay in the company's plans to introduce a new MacBook model with a more powerful chip within a few months.

Just like the rumoured A17 Bionic chip expected to debut on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone Pro Max on Tuesday at Apple's 'Wonderlust' launch event, the purported M3 chip from Apple is expected to be produced by Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC on its 3nm process. The transition from TSMC's 5nm process is expected to bring a big improvement in performance and efficiency for the next-generation chips that are expected to power Apple's upcoming Mac computers.

