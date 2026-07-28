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Amazon Great Freedom Sale: Start Date, HDFC Bank Discount, and What to Expect

Amazon Great Freedom Sale will rival the Flipkart Freedom Sale, which will commence a day after Amazon’s sale event begins.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 28 July 2026 11:20 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Sale: Start Date, HDFC Bank Discount, and What to Expect

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Great Freedom Sale will offer cashback

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Highlights
  • Amazon Great Freedom Sale instant credit card discounts
  • Amazon Great Freedom Sale will feature a “8 pm Deals”
  • Amazon Great Freedom Sale will list phones at discounted prices
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Amazon Great Freedom Sale will begin early next month, the e-commerce giant recently announced. Apart from this, the company has made a dedicated microsite for the upcoming sale event live on its platform, which teases multiple details, including the deals, bank discounts, cashback rewards, gift card, and vouchers, along with other offers that will allow customers to maximise their savings while purchasing their next gadget. Last year's Amazon Great Freedom Sale offered significant discounts on various electronics, including cameras and their accessories, gaming laptops, smartwatches, phones, tablets, headphones, home theatres, and more. The sale event is set to compete with the Flipkart Freedom Sale, the same as last year.

Here's everything you can expect from this year's upcoming Amazon Great Freedom Sale.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: What to Expect

This year's Amazon Great Freedom Sale will commence nearly a week before August 15, when the country will celebrate 79 years of India's independence. Amazon hosts the sale event every year. This year, the Amazon Great Freedom Sale will start on August 7. This is a week later than last year's Great Freedom Sale, which began on July 31, 2025.

As previously mentioned, a dedicated microsite for the upcoming sale event was recently made live in the country, revealing various details about the sale event. Like its previous sale events, the e-commerce giant is expected to offer a number of gadgets from different categories, like smartphones, smart TVs, tablets, laptops, true wireless stereo (TWS) headsets, washing machines, refrigerators, air conditioners, microwaves, and other home appliances at relatively low prices during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale.

The company has already confirmed that the Amazon Great Freedom Sale will offer an instant discount of 10 percent with HDFC Bank credit cards and Easy EMI transactions. Apart from this, the Amazon Great Freedom Sale will list “Blockbuster Deals”, “Trending Deals”, “8 pm Deals”, “Blockbuster Deals with Exchange”, “Top 100 Deals”, and a dedicated “Price Crash Store”. Moreover, customers will be able to avail of 5 percent cashback savings with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank card.

Amazon's upcoming Great Freedom Sale will also offer exclusive combo deals, Amazon coupons, and freebie options to customers. On top of this, customers will also be able to get their hands on Amazon Pay offers, get cashback rewards of up to Rs. 2,000, gift cards, gift vouchers, and save up to Rs. 50 mobile recharges, and up to Rs. 999 on insurance premiums.

The Amazon Great Freedom Sale will compete with the Flipkart Freedom Sale, which is scheduled to commence on August 8, a day after Amazon's upcoming sale event starts. You can read more about Flipkart's Freedom Sale here.

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Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Sale, Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026, Amazon Sale, Amazon, Sale Offers 2026
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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