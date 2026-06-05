Apple is expected to overhaul its laptop lineup this year by launching a new premium tier dubbed the MacBook Ultra (or MacBook Pro). This purported laptop is expected to feature an OLED panel with touchscreen support. Apple is yet to confirm the existence of MacBook Ultra, but a report by a research firm suggests the possible launch time and display details of this model. It is said to come in two screen sizes. The launch of MacBook Ultra is expected to mark a major shift for Apple.

Apple's OLED Laptop Details Surface in New Omdia Report

A new report by Research firm Omdia offers insights about Apple's upcoming laptop, which is expected to debut as either the MacBook Ultra or MacBook Pro. Samsung Display will reportedly supply OLED panels for Apple's "14.3-inch and 16.3-inch" laptop models from July 2026. The devices are said to launch in the third quarter of this year.

If this turns out to be true, we can expect the MacBook Ultra to go official in September, possibly alongside Apple's foldable iPhone Ultra and the iPhone 18 Pro series.

The Omdia report further states that Apple will use hybrid OLED based on oxide TFT and RGB tandem OLED technology for the upcoming MacBook Pro (or Ultra) series. This combination is designed to lower power consumption compared to conventional LTPO and single-stack RGB OLED panels. The use of hybrid OLED displays is likely to enable thinner and lighter laptop designs by saving space for circuits and batteries.

The report also indicates that Apple's MacBook Pro series will drive notebook OLED display revenues to $4 billion (roughly 38,00,000 crore) in 2026.

The new MacBook Ultra or MacBook Pro are likely to be the first Apple laptop to implement OLED display technology. The Cupertino-based company has previously used it on the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. The existing MacBook Pro models have mini-LED displays.