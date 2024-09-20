Apple rolled out the stable version of macOS 15 update, also known as macOS Sequoia, to all users on Monday. However, it appears the update has created some unexpected issues for users, especially around third-party security tools. As per a report, the Cupertino-based giant's operating system (OS) is breaking down network-based security software by Microsoft, CrowdStrike, and others. Since the security tool makers offer enterprise-grade tools, the update could have put businesses running exclusively on Mac devices at risk. Currently, the cause of the issue is unknown.

TechCrunch reports that the macOS Sequoia update has impacted the functionality of security tools developed by Microsoft, CrowdStrike, SentinelOne, and other manufacturers. The publication cited a Mac-focused Slack channel where many users complained about the issue.

Gadgets 360 staff members also found Reddit multiple threads where users found that the security apps were not working after updating macOS. Some claimed the lack of support for the security tools could be because of numerous glitches in the operating system.

One user said, “Amazing it isn't supported yet. Beta's have been available for a while, dev builds even earlier - I assume they have a dev account. Unless something is really, really, broken on Apple's side - there isn't an excuse.”

The main concern with this issue is that Mac devices are used by many organisations exclusively, and issues with security systems can pose a major risk. As per the report, one CrowdStrike sales engineer mentioned in the abovementioned Slack room that the security tools will not be supported despite the company's best efforts on day one. It is unclear whether the tool is currently supported or not.

Another Reddit user claimed that the macOS Sequoia issues are affecting apps outside of the security tools as well. The user found that almost 90 percent of the apps were suffering from issues in the M1 Max-powered MacBook Pro. “Also met the wifi issue, fully cannot access the internet even tho can connect to phone hotspot[..]if it is still like this, then tomorrow I will do nothing at work,” he added.

Will Dormann, a security researcher, posted on Mastodon that he faced issues with DNS for several apps as well as the firewall working properly on his device. So far, Apple has not issued any statement regarding when these issues will be fixed.