Apple Intelligence features are finally arriving to supported iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices with the latest developer beta update released by the company. Starting Monday, users on iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1 and macOS 15.1 developer beta were able to access features such as contextual awareness in Siri, automatic movie creation in the Photos app, Writing tools, and more. The Safari browser has also received the AI-powered Summarise feature that offers short summaries of web pages and articles.

Safari Browser Gets AI Summarise Feature

The new Apple Intelligence features were mentioned in the company's release notes. The AI-powered Summarise feature was also released in an early preview version, and was first spotted by 9to5Mac. As per the publication, the feature can be accessed in Safari's Reader mode.

When inside the Reader mode on Safari, users can now reportedly see a Summarise button on the top of the page, accompanied by the new Apple Intelligence logo. Upon tapping the button, it is said that an animation scanning the contents of the page appears on the screen. The animation is reportedly seen with a purple Apple Intelligence glow.

The scanning reportedly lasts only a couple of seconds before the summary is generated. The publication found the feature in the iPhone 15 Pro, the M4-powered iPad Pro, and the MacBook Air with the M1 chipset. The summary is said to be seen at the top of the page on the iPhone, whereas it is displayed in a sidebar on the iPad and Mac. Gadgets 360 was not able to verify the feature.

Apple Intelligence Features

Apart from Summarise, several other Apple Intelligence features were also previewed in the iOS 18.1 developer beta update. According to a report, Siri now has contextual awareness and can answer queries and perform tasks even when prompted in vague language. Its UI also gets a redesign.

The Photos app has reportedly received a new AI feature, and it can now create movies using the Memory Movie option. The feature works with text prompts, so users can customise the movie any way they prefer. Writing Tools have also reportedly made their debut and now users can utilise this feature across several first-party apps to proofread text with spelling and grammar checks. They can also rewrite text in different tonalities.