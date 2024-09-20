Technology News
iOS 18.1 Public Beta 1 Update for iPhone With Apple Intelligence Features Rolls Out: What’s New

On Safari, iPhone users running iOS 18.1 Public Beta 1 can now access web page summarisation when the reader view is engaged.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 September 2024 13:52 IST
iOS 18.1 Public Beta 1 update is now available to download on iPhone

Highlights
  • iOS 18.1 Public Beta 1 update introduces Apple Intelligence features
  • Writing tools, Clean Up tool and web page summarisation is now available
  • The update also adds call recording with transcription to the iPhone
iOS 18.1 Public Beta 1 update for iPhone was rolled out by Apple on Thursday. This update is said to be a notable introduction as it brings features powered by Apple Intelligence – the company's artificial intelligence (AI) suite – to the iPhone. Features such as writing tools, object removal Clean Up tool and web page summarisation will now be available on supported iPhone models. Along with iOS 18.1 Public Beta 1, Apple has also released updates for its other devices such as the iPad and Mac.

iOS 18.1 Public Beta 1 Update Features

According to Apple, the iOS 18.1 Public Beta 1 update adds new features powered by Apple Intelligence. It introduces writing tools – an AI-powered feature with options for proofreading documents with spelling and grammar checks. Users can also ask it to rewrite the text for three different tonalities: Concise, Friendly and Professional. It can also summarise the text, create lists and tables, or highlight the key points from the text.

ios 18 dev beta iOS 18

iOS 18.1 Public Beta 1 Update for iPhone is Out Now

Meanwhile, the Clean Up tool leverages Apple's AI model to remove unwanted objects, backgrounds or text from images. While the smarter Siri which Apple previewed at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 in June is still not available, the update introduces a new user interface (UI) which makes the screen's edges glow while talking to the voice assistant.

In Safari, iPhone users running iOS 18.1 Public Beta 1 can now access web page summarisation when the reader view is engaged.

While not part of Apple Intelligence, call recording also comes to the iPhone which can be triggered by tapping a new icon appearing on the top-left corner of the screen. All recipients are informed via an audible message once the call recording starts. The recording, along with its transcription, is saved in the Notes app.

Along with the iOS 18.1 Public Beta 1 update, Apple has also released iPadOS 18.1, and ‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.1 updates featuring Apple Intelligence.

