Apple has reportedly been working on remodelling its iPad Pro accessories including the Magic Keyboard, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Meanwhile, the Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to introduce two new iPad Pro versions in 2024 featuring the yet-unreleased M3 chip and OLED screens. The company has also previously been tipped to be working on an updated model of its Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro accessory. iPad Pro is likely to see the first major hardware upgrade in six years.

In his Power On newsletter dated September 3, Mark Gurman noted that Apple is working on a new Magic Keyboard that will debut next year along with the company's new iPad Pro models. The upcoming keyboard accessory will reportedly have a larger trackpad to make it more Mac-like, but Gurman added that the overhaul will be even more thorough. The top case, or the region surrounding the keyboard itself, will be aluminium for the first time on a Magic Keyboard for iPad, to match current Mac laptops.

According to Gurman, the weight difference from changing to aluminium will be insignificant. If Apple decides to employ more expensive materials, the cost of the accessory may increase. Currently, the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 11-inch costs Rs. 29,999, while the same for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro costs Rs. 33,900.

Gurman notes that the updated Magic Keyboard for iPad will be launched alongside the 2024 iPad Pro, which is expected to feature 11-inch and 13-inch OLED displays and could be announced in the second half of the year. Apple is likely to introduce newer iPad Air or the iPad mini models before launching the next iPad Pro model, Gurman stated in his report from last week.

Upcoming iPad Pro models, internally codenamed J717, J718, J720, and J721, are likely to be powered by purported 3nm M3 chipset, which could provide better performance and efficiency as opposed to the 4nm M2 SoCs found in its current-generation MacBook, iPad, and Mac models.

