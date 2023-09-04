Technology News

Apple's Magic Keyboard Revamp to Make New iPad Pro More Laptop-Like: Mark Gurman

The revamped Magic Keyboard for iPad will feature a larger surface area trackpad.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 September 2023 15:50 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

The 11-inch Magic Keyboard is offered in black and white colour options

Highlights
  • The next generation iPad models will be equipped with M3 chips
  • New iPad Pro models maybe announced in H2 2024
  • The upcoming iPads are said to get OLED displays

Apple has reportedly been working on remodelling its iPad Pro accessories including the Magic Keyboard, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Meanwhile, the Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to introduce two new iPad Pro versions in 2024 featuring the yet-unreleased M3 chip and OLED screens. The company has also previously been tipped to be working on an updated model of its Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro accessory. iPad Pro is likely to see the first major hardware upgrade in six years.

In his Power On newsletter dated September 3, Mark Gurman noted that Apple is working on a new Magic Keyboard that will debut next year along with the company's new iPad Pro models. The upcoming keyboard accessory will reportedly have a larger trackpad to make it more Mac-like, but Gurman added that the overhaul will be even more thorough. The top case, or the region surrounding the keyboard itself, will be aluminium for the first time on a Magic Keyboard for iPad, to match current Mac laptops.

According to Gurman, the weight difference from changing to aluminium will be insignificant. If Apple decides to employ more expensive materials, the cost of the accessory may increase. Currently, the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 11-inch costs Rs. 29,999, while the same for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro costs Rs. 33,900.

Gurman notes that the updated Magic Keyboard for iPad will be launched alongside the 2024 iPad Pro, which is expected to feature 11-inch and 13-inch OLED displays and could be announced in the second half of the year. Apple is likely to introduce newer iPad Air or the iPad mini models before launching the next iPad Pro model, Gurman stated in his report from last week.

Upcoming iPad Pro models, internally codenamed J717, J718, J720, and J721, are likely to be powered by purported 3nm M3 chipset, which could provide better performance and efficiency as opposed to the 4nm M2 SoCs found in its current-generation MacBook, iPad, and Mac models.

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Apple Magic Keyboard, Magic Keyboard, Apple, iPad Pro, iPad, iPad Air
