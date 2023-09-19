Technology News
Apple to Launch Magic Mouse, Trackpad, Keyboard With USB Type-C Ports in October: Mark Gurman

Apple is expected to launch the USB Type-C accessories alongside the purported Mac products.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 19 September 2023 20:44 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Apple recently launched the iPhone 15 series phones with USB Type-C charging port

Highlights
  • Apple is expected to launch the 3nm M3 chips for the Mac products soon
  • iPhone 16 Pro models are tipped to get bigger displays
  • The MagSafe Battery Pack and MagSafe Duo Charger are expected to return

Apple iPhone 15 series was launched recently at the Wonderlust launch event. The lineup includes a base iPhone 15, an iPhone 15 Plus, an iPhone 15 Pro and an iPhone 15 Pro Max. The handsets come with USB Type-C port connectivity support. All Apple products carried a lightning connector before the launch of this series. In compliance with new EU regulations, Apple ditched the exclusive ports in favour of the standard USB Type-C ports. Now, Mark Gurman suggests that the company will launch the Apple Magic accessories with USB Type-C connectivity.

In his Bloomberg newsletter, Gurman writes that Apple will launch accessories with USB Type-C ports in October, alongside the expected iMac products. The new launches will include Magic Mouse, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Keyboard, according to the newsletter. He added that the company will also reintroduce the MagSafe Battery Pack and MagSafe Duo Charger with the USB Type-C ports.

Gurman adds that the next AirPods Max, with the launch timeline still unknown, will also be released with USB Type-C charging port. To keep up with EU guidelines and also have parity among its products, it is likely that Apple will revamp all its product lineups to launch with USB Type-C charging ports.

Apple Watch Series X is expected to launch in either 2024 or 2025, according to the newsletter. The company is also said to be working on an AI-powered health coaching service. In the similar timeline, Gurman suggests that Apple will introduce the Vision Pro AR/VR headset with further upgraded features. 

Both 11 and 13-inch models of the iPad Pro are expected to get revamps for the first time in five years including OLED displays, according to Gurman. The Magic Keyboard accompanying the tablets are also expected to come with a metal-top case.

According to Gurman's latest newsletter, the next iPhone Pro models are likely to get bigger displays than their predecessors. The MacBook Airs, MacBook Pros and other Mac devices are also tipped to receive the M3 chips.

Sucharita Ganguly
