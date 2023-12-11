Technology News
  • Home
  • Tablets
  • Tablets News
  • Apple Plans to Clear Up Cluttered iPad Lineup, iPad Air to Be Updated With M2 Chip: Report

Apple Plans to Clear Up Cluttered iPad Lineup, iPad Air to Be Updated With M2 Chip: Report

Both the upcoming iPad Pro and the iPad Air will be available in two display sizes.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 December 2023 12:52 IST
Apple Plans to Clear Up Cluttered iPad Lineup, iPad Air to Be Updated With M2 Chip: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

The new iPad Pro and iPad Air models will reportedly launch in March

Highlights
  • The 9th geniPad will be phased out when the 11th gen model is launched
  • iPad Pro models will get the M3 chip, OLED displays
  • The iPad Pro will also get a revamped magic keyboard attachment
Advertisement

Apple did not introduce new iPad models this year and is believed to be planning a long overdue overhaul of its popular tablet lineup in 2024. The Cupertino, California-based company is said to be working on introducing new iPad Pro and iPad Air models next year. Apple is also reportedly planning to clear up its cluttered iPad offerings. The iPhone maker currently sells five different iPad models — the iPad Pro, iPad Air, ninth and 10th generation regular iPad models, and the iPad mini. A new report says that the company intends to establish distinction between the Pro and Air models, with the former getting an M3 chipset.

According to Mark Gurman's Power On newsletter on Bloomberg, the upcoming iPad Pro models will bring changes that clearly distinguish them as the top-of-the-line iPad. In addition to the M3 chip, the next iPad Pro will reportedly get an OLED screen, a revamped magic keyboard accessory, and an updated design.

The upcoming iPad Air models, on the other hand, will run on the lower-powered M2 chip. While this represents a step down from the Pro model, it will be a considerable upgrade over the 10th generation standard iPad, which is powered by an A14 Bionic chip.

Both the iPad Pro and iPad Air will reportedly arrive in two different screen sizes. The Air will include 10.9-inch and 12.9-inch display variants, while the Pro model will offer slightly bigger displays at 11 and 13 inches. As reported last week, both the new iPad Pro and the iPad Air are set to be introduced in March 2024.

Screenshot 2023 12 11 120630 ipad

The current iPad lineup
Photo Credit: Apple

Gurman's reporting is in line with claims made by TF Securities analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, last month. In a Medium post, Kuo had said that the iPad Pro would get an OLED screen and the M3 chip. He'd also said that both the new iPad Air and the iPad Pro would arrive in two display sizes.

In the latest newsletter, Gurman also says that the 10th generation iPad won't be getting an update any time soon, and Apple will only discontinue the ninth-generation iPad when an 11th generation model is introduced. The iPad mini, too, will reportedly get an upgraded chip later down the line.

Apple is also planning on launching new MacBook Air models around March. According to the report, the new models are codenamed J613 and J615 and will be powered by the M3 chip.

Last month, it was reported that Apple plans to fit its iPad mini and iPad Air models with OLED screens in 2026. The iPad mini is also likely to get a slightly larger display compared with the existing model. The iPad mini was last updated in 2021 while the latest iPad Air model was introduced last year.

Is the new expensive 10th generation iPad worth buying instead of its predecessor? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Apple iPad (2022) Wi-Fi + Cellular

Apple iPad (2022) Wi-Fi + Cellular

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality, USB Type-C port
  • Large Display
  • Smooth performance
  • Feature-rich software
  • Excellent front camera
  • Good battery life
  • 20W charger in the box
  • Bad
  • No support for Apple Pencil (2nd gen)
  • Slow data transfer speeds
  • Display could have been brighter for outdoor use
  • Pricing on the higher side
Read detailed Apple iPad (2022) Wi-Fi + Cellular review
Display 10.90-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Resolution 2360x1640 pixels
OS iPadOS 16
Storage 64GB
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPad, iPad Air, iPad Pro, iPad Mini, Magic Keyboard
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether See Drop in Value Owing to Market Liquidations, Most Altcoins Follow

Related Stories

Apple Plans to Clear Up Cluttered iPad Lineup, iPad Air to Be Updated With M2 Chip: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here’s How Apple Plans to Differentiate New iPad Pro, iPad Air Models
  2. Tata Said to Plan iPhone Factory in This State, to Be Biggest in India
  3. OnePlus 12 Launch Date Revealed, to Debut Alongside OnePlus 12R: Report
  4. Flipkart Year End Sale to Start on December 9: These Phones Get Discounts
  5. Infinix Hot 40, Hot 40 Pro, and Hot 40i Debut With 5,000mAh Batteries
  6. Infinix Smart 8 HD Budget Smartphone Goes Official in India: See Price
  7. Samsung Galaxy A15 4G Design Renders, Specifications Leaked: See Here
  8. Here's When the Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro Will Debut in Global Markets
  9. Apple Blocks Beeper Mini's iMessage Service Citing Security Concerns
  10. How iOS 17.2 Will Improve Telephoto Camera Performance on the iPhone 15 Pro
#Latest Stories
  1. Tecno Unveils W-Shaped Adjustable Physical Aperture, Liquid Telephoto Macro Lens and Universal Tone Technology
  2. NFT, BTC ETF Buzz Bulked Up Crypto Cap, Breathes Back Life into Market Before 2023 Ends: Binance
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Flip 6 Display Details Emerge Suggesting Design Changes
  4. Apple Plans to Clear Up Cluttered iPad Lineup, iPad Air to Be Updated With M2 Chip: Report
  5. Samsung Galaxy A15 4G Design Renders Surface Online, Key Specifications Tipped
  6. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether See Drop in Value Owing to Market Liquidations, Most Altcoins Follow
  7. Apple Blocks Beeper Mini's iMessage Service Citing Security Concerns; Beeper Tries to Get App Running Again
  8. Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro Global Launch Date Set for December 14: All You Need to Know
  9. Tata Wants to Build Country's Biggest iPhone Assembly Plant as Apple Seeks to Up Manufacturing in India
  10. Asus ROG Phone 8 Design Teased as Handset Surfaces on Bluetooth SIG Website Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »