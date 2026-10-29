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MacBook Pro With PROLED XDR Display Brings Back the Illuminated Apple Logo: Here’s How It Works

MacBook Pro with a PROLED XDR display is Apple’s first MacBook model to feature a touchscreen.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 29 October 2026 14:58 IST
MacBook Pro With PROLED XDR Display Brings Back the Illuminated Apple Logo: Here’s How It Works

Photo Credit: Apple

MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR display carries a 12-megapixel webcam

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Highlights
  • MacBook Pro with a PROLED XDR display is offered in two sizes
  • Apple discontinued the illuminated logo on the back in 2026
  • MacBook Pro with a PROLED XDR display features up to an M5 Max chip
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MacBook Pro with a PROLED XDR display was launched in India and other global markets during the ‘Pro and Tell' event on Wednesday. The new MacBook Pro model arrived as Apple's first laptop with a touchscreen, marking the Cupertino-based tech giant's entry into a new market. The laptop is also Apple's first MacBook model to feature an OLED panel. It is offered in two display sizes and two chipset options. With the MacBook Pro with a PROLED XDR display, the company reintroduced the illuminated Apple logo, placed on the back of the laptop. This year, the company has reportedly used a different technology to illuminate the Apple cutout.

MacBook Pro With PROLED XDR Display Uses a Tandem OLED Panel

Smartprix reports that the MacBook Pro with a PROLED XDR display uses a separate light source that illuminates the Apple logo on the back of the laptop. During the launch, Apple announced that the new MacBook Pro with a PROLED XDR display features two self-illuminating pixel layers and tandem OLED technology. The report highlights that the thinner panels leave room for a separate light source that allows the Apple logo to glow without increasing the thickness of the lid.

Apple discontinued the illuminated back logo with the launch of the redesigned MacBook models in 2016. The older models used the backlight from LCD panels to glow. However, the OLED panel of the new MacBook Pro model with a touchscreen does not have a backlight. Hence, it requires a separate light source to illuminate the famous Apple logo.

In a post on X, tech reporter Rich DeMuro shared a hands-on video of the MacBook Pro with a PROLED XDR display. The video suggests that the Apple logo on the back features dynamic illumination. The brightness of the Apple logo cutout is purportedly linked to the brightness of the touchscreen, controlled via the Control Center. If the screen is shut down, the Apple logo stops glowing.

Separately, Apple's new CEO John Ternus told Wired in an interview that the addition of the touchscreen to the MacBook Pro model will come in handy in certain situations. Apple was reportedly waiting to reach a point where the addition of a touch panel did not make the laptop heavier or thicker, calling it the “best display” the tech giant has equipped on a Mac.

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Further reading: MacBook Pro With PROLED XDR Display, Apple
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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MacBook Pro With PROLED XDR Display Brings Back the Illuminated Apple Logo: Here’s How It Works
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