Asus NUC 14 Pro AI Copilot+ Mini PC With Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 (Series 2) CPU Unveiled

Asus NUC 14 Pro AI mini PC supports up to 32GB of LPDDR5x- 8533 RAM.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 December 2024 14:11 IST
Photo Credit: Asus

Asus NUC 14 Pro AI mini PC weighs 530g

Highlights
  • Asus NUC 14 Pro AI mini PC has a Windows Hello fingerprint sensor
  • It supports NVMe SSD storage ranging from 256GB to 2TB
  • Connectivity options include Intel Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, 2X2 MIMO
Asus NUC 14 Pro AI has been unveiled and is expected to roll out in select global markets soon. It was initially showcased at IFA 2024 in Berlin in September this year. It is said to be the world's first mini PC with Core Ultra (Series 2) processors and Microsoft Copilot+ integration. It comes with Intel Core Ultra 9 (Series 2) CPUs and supports up to 32GB of LPDDR5x- 8533 RAM. The inbuilt Intel Arc GPU delivers up to 67 TOPS, and the 48 NPU TOPS is claimed to offer three times the AI performance of earlier NUC models while consuming less power.

Asus NUC 14 Pro AI Mini PC Availability

The company noted in the press release that the availability of the Asus NUC 14 Pro AI mini PC will vary by region. Its listing on the Asus India website suggests that it will soon go on sale in the country. The pricing details are expected to be confirmed alongside the sale announcements.

Asus NUC 14 Pro AI Mini PC Features, Specifications

Asus NUC 14 Pro AI mini PC comes with support for LPDDR5x- 8533 RAM and is available in the following Intel CPU variants — Core Ultra 5 Processor 226V with 16GB memory, Core Ultra 5 Processor 228V with 32GB memory, Core Ultra 7 Processor 256V with 16GB memory, Core Ultra 7 Processor 258V with 32GB memory, and Core Ultra 9 Processor 288V with 32GB memory. The inbuilt Intel Arc GPU can produce up to 67 TOPS, while the 48 NPU TOPS are said to deliver nearly three times the AI performance of preceding NUC models while using less energy.

Storage for the Asus NUC 14 Pro AI mini PC includes one M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4x4 slot that supports NVMe SSDs starting from 256GB to 2TB. Connectivity options comprise Intel Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, 2x2 MIMO support and Intel 2.5G LAN. 

The Asus NUC 14 Pro AI mini PC is equipped with an internal mono-speaker with an external smart amp, an inbuilt digital mic, and an all-in-one audio jack. Alongside a dedicated Copilot button, the PC has one Windows Hello fingerprint sensor and one power button.

The mini PC operates using a 120W power adapter, which has a DC input of 20V/19V and an output of 6.0A/6.32A. It also gets two Thunderbolt 4 ports with DisplayPort 2.1 support, two USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A ports, two USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A ports, one HDMI port and an RJ45 LAN slot. The Asus NUC 14 Pro AI mini PC measures 130 x 130 x 34mm in size and weighs 530g.

