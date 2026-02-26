Technology News
Apple Borivali Now Open for Customers as Mumbai’s Second Apple Store After BKC

Like other stores, Apple Borivali is claimed to operate on 100 percent renewable energy and is carbon-neutral.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 26 February 2026 13:00 IST
The store is located at Sky City Mall in Borivali, Mumbai

Highlights
  • Apple Borivali is the company's second retail outlet in Mumbai
  • It offers the full Apple product lineup and services
  • Apple now operates six official stores in India
Apple opened doors to its second retail store in Mumbai and the sixth overall store in India on Thursday. The new store, named Apple Borivali, is located in a key residential and commercial hub in the western suburbs of Mumbai. It becomes the company's second store in the city after Apple BKC, and adds to its growing retail footprint in India. Like the preceding outlets, Apple Borivali offers a full range of services for Apple devices, including purchases of products and accessories, help from specialists, and hands-on ‘Today at Apple' sessions.

Apple Borivali Now Open

With this launch, Apple now operates multiple official Apple Store locations across India, including its stores in Mumbai and Delhi NCR. The Borivali store, located at the Sky City Mall, has been designed in line with Apple's global retail architecture, featuring large glass facades, open product tables, and dedicated zones for support and learning sessions.

apple borivali ndtv 5 Apple

“We're so inspired by the creativity and enthusiasm of communities across India, and our dedicated team members are excited to welcome and connect with customers in this extraordinary new store, our second in Mumbai,” Deirdre O'Brien, Senior Vice President of Retail and People at Apple, said in a statement.

As per Apple, customers visiting the store can explore its full product lineup, including the latest iPhone models, Mac computers, iPads, Apple Watch models, AirPods, and accessories. The store also provides hands-on product experiences, allowing customers to test devices before making a purchase.

apple borivali ndtv 2 Apple

Alternatively, customers can purchase Apple products online from any store location across India and pick them up from the store at their convenience.

Besides this, they can also buy accessories for their current devices. The Apple Store sells cases, power adapters, cables, Earpods, MagSafe charger, and MagSafe Battery for the iPhone. MacBook and Mac users can buy Magic Mouse, Magic Trackpad, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, and different dongles from the Apple Store.

apple borivali ndtv 3 Apple

Similar to other Apple Stores in India and around the world, Apple Borivali is claimed to operate on 100 percent renewable energy and is carbon-neutral.

Apple Creatives conduct ‘Today at Apple' sessions at the store to educate customers on different subjects such as art, coding, and photography. These sessions are conducted free of cost and can be scheduled for business groups, families, and friends as well. Besides this, Apple Noida also provides in-store support and repair services by Apple-certified professionals through the Genius Bar.

Lastly, Apple Noida also offers ‘Shop with a Specialist over Video' services, where customers can connect with knowledgeable Apple Specialists over a video call to get personalised buying recommendations, compare different product models, see available purchase options, and learn more about Apple devices.

apple borivali ndtv 4 Apple

To commemorate the opening, the Cupertino-based tech giant is offering Apple Borivali wallpapers for free, along with a dedicated Apple Music playlist on the music-streaming app, featuring sounds of the city.

Apple Borivali, notably, is the company's fifth retail store in India, following the earlier openings of Apple BKC in Mumbai, Apple Saket and Apple Noida in Delhi-NCR, Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru, and Apple Koregaon Park in Pune.

Apple Borivali, Apple Store, Apple Store India, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI)
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra's Privacy Display Explained: How Flex Magic Pixel Works
