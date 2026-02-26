Technology News
Realme Narzo Power 5G India Launch Date Announced, Will Be Second Phone With 10,001mAh Battery

Realme Narzo Power 5G will carry a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 main camera with optical image stabilisation and support for 4K video recording.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 February 2026 15:07 IST
Realme Narzo Power 5G India Launch Date Announced, Will Be Second Phone With 10,001mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Narzo Power 5G will launch in Titan Blue and Titan Silver shades

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo Power 5G will get a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra SoC
  • The handset will get Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0
  • The Narzo Power 5G will sport a 6.78-inch 144Hz display
Realme has announced the launch date of the Realme Narzo Power 5G in India and revealed its key specifications ahead of the debut. The smartphone is scheduled to launch in the first week of March. The main highlight is a large 10,001mAh battery, which was also seen on the recently launched Realme P4 Power 5G. Other confirmed features include a 144Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset, 50-megapixel camera, and Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0.

Realme Narzo Power 5G Specifications Revealed Ahead of India Launch

Realme Narzo Power 5G is set to launch in India on 5 March at 12pm IST, an official event page confirmed. The company has revealed key specifications ahead of the launch, with the 10,001mAh battery positioned as the main highlight.

The Realme Narzo Power 5G is claimed to deliver up to 38 days of standby time. Realme states that it can offer up to 185.7 hours of music playback, 32.5 hours of YouTube, 21 hours of navigation, 72.3 hours of calling, and 11.6 hours of BGMI gameplay at 90fps. The phone supports 27W wired charging and 27W reverse charging. It is also equipped with bypass charging to reduce heat during gaming. A 50 percent charge is said to be achieved in 36 minutes.

Realme's Narzo Power 5G is powered by the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset, coupled with a HyperVision Plus AI chip. Power consumption is claimed to be reduced by 16 percent with the AI chip enabled. The handset is said to support 90fps gameplay in BGMI.

The Realme Narzo Power 5G is equipped with a 6.78-inch 144Hz HyperGlow 4D Curve Plus display that offers up to 6,500 nits peak brightness and supports HDR10 Plus and Netflix HDR. The phone weighs 219g and is described as India's slimmest smartphone with a 10,001mAh battery. It is offered in Titan Blue and Titan Silver colour options.

For photography, Realme Narzo Power 5G will carry a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 main camera with optical image stabilisation and support for 4K video recording. The handset is also said to have passed MIL-STD 810H military-grade shock testing and received TÜV Rheinland five-star battery certification.

The Realme Narzo Power 5G will ship with Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0. It will include features such as Ice Cube icons, a Misty Glass Control Centre, new wallpapers, fingerprint animations, and the Breathing Dock. Realme promises three years of Android OS updates and four years of security patches. The phone supports AI features such as AI Hyper Clarity, AI Hyper Motion, AI Always-On HDR, AI Smart Reply, AI StyleMe, AI Edit Genie, Instant Clip, LightMe lighting effects, and Aim Assist for gaming.

Comments

Further reading: Realme Narzo Power 5G, Realme Narzo Power 5G India Launch, Realme Narzo Power 5G Features, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360
Vivo V70 Elite, Vivo V70 With 6,500mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Cameras Go on Sale in India: Price, Offers

Realme Narzo Power 5G India Launch Date Announced, Will Be Second Phone With 10,001mAh Battery
