Motorola Edge 70 Fusion will be launched in India in the first week of March, the smartphone maker announced on Thursday via a social media post. This comes soon after the tech firm teased the launch of the handset. Additionally, a dedicated microsite for the handset on an e-commerce platform recently revealed various specifications about the Edge 70 Fusion, including its colour options, design, camera configuration, battery capacity, and display features. It is teased to go on sale in the country in three Pantone-curated colourways. Moreover, it will carry a triple camera unit on the back.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion India Launch Set for March 6

In a post on X, which has since been deleted, the tech firm has confirmed that the upcoming Motorola Edge 70 Fusion will be launched in India on March 6.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion will be go on sale in India Flipkart.

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ X

(This is a developing story...)