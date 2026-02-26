Technology News
English Edition

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion India Launch Date Announced; Will Arrive After MWC 2026

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion will be available for purchase in India via Flipkart.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 February 2026 13:41 IST
Motorola Edge 70 Fusion India Launch Date Announced; Will Arrive After MWC 2026

Photo Credit: Flipkart/ Morotola

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion will feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 70 Fusion will be offered in three colourways
  • Motorola Edge 70 Fusion will feature a triple rear camera setup
  • The company has yet to confirm the pricing details
Advertisement

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion will be launched in India in the first week of March, the smartphone maker announced on Thursday via a social media post. This comes soon after the tech firm teased the launch of the handset. Additionally, a dedicated microsite for the handset on an e-commerce platform recently revealed various specifications about the Edge 70 Fusion, including its colour options, design, camera configuration, battery capacity, and display features. It is teased to go on sale in the country in three Pantone-curated colourways. Moreover, it will carry a triple camera unit on the back.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion India Launch Set for March 6

In a post on X, which has since been deleted, the tech firm has confirmed that the upcoming Motorola Edge 70 Fusion will be launched in India on March 6.

motorola edge 70 fusion inline Motorola Edge 70 Fusion

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion will be go on sale in India Flipkart.
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ X

 

(This is a developing story...)

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola Edge 70 Fusion
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Vivo X300 Ultra Moniker Revealed as Handset Bags Indonesia's SDPPI Certification Alongside Vivo X300 FE

Related Stories

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion India Launch Date Announced; Will Arrive After MWC 2026
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 4a Pink Colour Variant Revealed Before March 5 Launch
  2. Here's How Much the Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Costs Around the World
  3. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Launched With Privacy Display, 200-Megapixel Camera
  4. Here's When the Realme C83 5G Will Debut in India
  5. Vivo X300 Ultra, Vivo X300 FE Bag SDPPI Certification, Could Launch Soon
  6. Here's When the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Will Launch in India
  7. iQOO Z11x 5G Will Launch in India Soon With These Features
  8. MeitY's Blockchain India Challenge Urges Startups to Solve Governance Issues
  9. Resident Evil Requiem Review: Fear and Loathing in Raccoon City
  10. Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ With 2nm Exynos 2600 Chip Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion India Launch Date Announced; Will Arrive After MWC 2026
  2. Vivo X300 Ultra Moniker Revealed as Handset Bags Indonesia's SDPPI Certification Alongside Vivo X300 FE
  3. iQOO Z11x 5G India Launch, Price Teased; Key Specifications Including Dimensity 7000 Series Chip Revealed
  4. Apple Borivali Now Open for Customers as Mumbai’s Second Apple Store After BKC
  5. Apple’s Rumoured Low-Cost MacBook Tipped to Miss Out on True Tone Display, Fast Charging Support
  6. Motorola Razr Fold Set to Take on Honor Magic V6 at MWC 2026; More Details to Be Revealed on March 2
  7. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Gets Powerful New Gemini AI Features Alongside Google Pixel Phones
  8. Motorola Announces Android 17 Beta Programme for Select Devices in India, US and Other Regions
  9. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Price in India, US, UK, UAE and Germany
  10. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Launched in India With Privacy Display Feature, 200-Megapixel Main Camera: Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »