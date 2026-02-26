Technology News
iQOO Z11x 5G India Launch, Price Teased; Key Specifications Including Dimensity 7000 Series Chip Revealed

iQOO Z11x 5G will be available for purchase in India via the company’s online store.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 February 2026 13:20 IST
Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO Z11x 5G will be at least offered in a green colour option

Highlights
  • iQOO Z11x 5G will carry a dual rear camera unit
  • iQOO Z11x 5G will feature at least 8GB of RAM
  • The company has yet to reveal the exact launch date
iQOO Z11 Turbo was recently launched in China as the first model in the new Z11 lineup. In the past, reports have suggested that the Chinese smartphone maker is planning to launch new models as part of the series. Recently, an iQOO phone was spotted on a benchmarking platform with an octa core chipset. Now, the tech firm has confirmed that the iQOO Z11x 5G will be launched in India soon. Additionally, a dedicated microsite for the phone is now live on the company's website, revealing its design, chipset, and price range, among other key details.

iQOO Z11x 5G Will Feature MediaTek's Dimensity 7400 Turbo SoC

The Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed that the iQOO Z11x 5G will be launched in India soon. The dedicated microsite for the soon-to-be-unveiled handset on the Vivo sub-brand's website reveals that it will be available for purchase in the country via the iQOO India online store. According to the disclaimer section of the microsite, the company claims that the handset will be the “fastest smartphone” priced in India under Rs. 23,000.

It is confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset. The company also claims that the iQOO Z11x 5G managed to score more than 1 million points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform. Moreover, it is teased to feature at least 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone will run on an unspecified Android-based OriginOS version.

The iQOO Z11x 5G will carry a dual camera unit, an LED flash, and a ring light on the back, housed inside a square-shaped camera island. It will sport a flat back panel, too. The SIM tray slot will be placed on the left side of the phone. It will be offered in at least a green colour option.

This comes soon after the iQOO Z11x 5G was spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform. The handset was listed with a Mali-G615 MC2 GPU. The phone managed to score 1,057 points (single core), 2,704 points (multi core), and 3,050 points in the OpenCL test. It will reportedly feature four efficiency cores, clocked at 2GHz, and four performance cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.6GHz.

Dhruv Raghav
Apple’s Rumoured Low-Cost MacBook Tipped to Miss Out on True Tone Display, Fast Charging Support
