Motorola Razr Fold Set to Take on Honor Magic V6 at MWC 2026; More Details to Be Revealed on March 2

Motorola Razr Fold has an 8.1-inch inner display and a 6.6-inch external screen.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 February 2026 13:00 IST
Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Razr Fold will be released in Pantone Blackened Blue and Pantone Lily White shades

Highlights
  • Motorola will launch new foldable during the MWC 2026
  • Motorola Razr Fold is currently listed on the company's US website
  • Motorola Razr Fold features a 32-megapixel front-facing camera
Motorola Razr Fold, the first book-style foldable smartphone by Motorola, was showcased at CES 2026 last month. Since its preview, we have been anticipating its official launch and more details, such as pricing, availability, and the full specifications of the foldable. Now, the Lenovo-owned brand, through social media handles, has announced that more details about the Motorola Razr Fold will be disclosed next week. The Motorola Razr Fold features an 8.1-inch internal display and a 6.6-inch cover screen. It has a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA primary sensor.

Motorola Razr Fold Details to Be Revealed Next Week at MWC 2026

In an X post, Motorola confirmed that the Razr Fold will get "every detail" revealed on March 2 during the MWC 2026. The handset is likely to be one of the most compelling foldable in this year to go against the likes of Galaxy Z Fold 7, the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

It is also expected to rival the Honor Magic V6 foldable, which is already scheduled to be launched on March 1, a day before MWC 2026 begins. Honor's upcoming foldable phone was recently spotted in various leaks that gave us a good look at the phone's design, and it's rear camera setup.

Meanwhile, the Motorola Razr Fold is currently listed on the company's US website, revealing its design and core specifications. Interested users can click the “Register Now” button to stay up to date with the developments regarding its launch and pre-order details.

Motorola Razr Fold: What We Know So Far

The Motorola Razr Fold was first previewed during CES last month. It will be released in Pantone Blackened Blue and Pantone Lily White colour options with an 8.1-inch LTPO inner display with a 2K resolution. It boasts a 6.6-inch external screen. It features a triple rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA main sensor. The camera setup also includes a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera.

The Motorola Razr Fold features a 32-megapixel front-facing camera on the cover screen and a 20-megapixel shooter on the inner display. It comes with several AI-based features and supports inputs through the Moto Pen Ultra.

Further reading: Motorola, Motorola Razr Fold, Motorola Razr Fold Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Gets Powerful New Gemini AI Features Alongside Google Pixel Phones
Apple’s Rumoured Low-Cost MacBook Tipped to Miss Out on True Tone Display, Fast Charging Support

Motorola Razr Fold Set to Take on Honor Magic V6 at MWC 2026; More Details to Be Revealed on March 2
