Perplexity AI on Wednesday announced Perplexity Computer, a new multi-model AI workflow system. As per the company, it is designed to help users perform complex research and task execution through a coordinated network of AI models, streamlining how users gather information, analyse data, and generate actionable insights. The system is claimed to be built to go beyond single-model chat interfaces by enabling multiple AI systems to collaborate on research, reasoning, and structured outputs within a unified environment.

What Is Perplexity Computer?

Perplexity Computer is said to be an AI-driven workflow system that integrates several large language models and tools into a single, unified interface. Rather than using a single AI model to answer questions, this system can switch between models based on the type of task at hand.

As per the company, the service is intended for complex tasks like research, document analysis, multi-step reasoning, and report generation. It can also split a complex query into smaller tasks, perform them on specialised models, and then aggregate the results into a structured output. The idea is to get better results and efficiency than what is possible with a single model interaction.

The system is based on Perplexity's basic search functionalities, which are recognised for finding and referencing information from the web itself. By incorporating various models and workflows, Perplexity Computer is presented as a research assistant that can perform extended tasks as opposed to short conversations.

How It Works and Key Features

Perplexity Computer is a multi-model orchestration system. When a user makes a complex query, such as market analysis, technical research, or document summarisation, the system analyses the task and directs different parts of the task to different AI models. Its key features include:

Multi-model coordination: The system can leverage various AI models for reasoning, retrieval, summarisation, and analysis.

Structured workflow execution: It breaks down complex queries into logical steps, which are executed sequentially or in parallel, and the results are combined.

Integrated web research: The search function in Perplexity is retained, enabling the system to retrieve, analyse, and cite information from trusted sources.

Document handling: Users can upload documents for in-depth analysis, summarisation, or extraction of insights.

Task chaining: The system can execute multi-step reasoning and generate reports based on the collected information.

Perplexity Computer: Pricing, Credits and Availability

Perplexity Computer can be accessed from today onwards on the web for all subscribers of the Max plan, and will be charged according to a usage-based pricing model in credits. Max subscribers get 10,000 credits per month along with a one-time bonus of 20,000 credits.

The company is also providing bonus credits at launch for existing customers and at signup for new customers, although the bonus credits will expire 30 days after issuance. To assist customers in monitoring their usage, Perplexity Computer provides features such as model choice for specific sub-agent tasks and limits on token spending.

Support for Pro and Enterprise plans is expected to be released shortly, extending availability beyond Max subscribers.