Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo X300 Ultra Moniker Revealed as Handset Bags Indonesia's SDPPI Certification Alongside Vivo X300 FE

Vivo X300 Ultra Moniker Revealed as Handset Bags Indonesia's SDPPI Certification Alongside Vivo X300 FE

Vivo X300 Ultra could debut with a new teleconverter kit at its upcoming launch event.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 February 2026 13:22 IST
Vivo X300 Ultra Moniker Revealed as Handset Bags Indonesia's SDPPI Certification Alongside Vivo X300 FE

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X300 Ultra is expected to succeed the Vivo X200 Ultra (pictured)

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Vivo X300 Ultra name confirmed via SDPPI listing
  • The Vivo X300 Ultra may launch soon globally with the FE model
  • The handset could get two 200-megapixel cameras
Advertisement

Vivo X300 Ultra has reportedly cleared Indonesia's SDPPI certification, confirming its official name and model number V2562. Earlier appearances on IMEI, EEC, and TKDN databases had revealed only the model number without mentioning the final marketing name. The smartphone's key specifications have already leaked through multiple reports in recent months. With several certifications now in place, the Vivo X300 Ultra's global launch is expected to take place soon, while its debut in China could happen in the coming weeks.

Vivo X300 Ultra and X300 FE Appear on SDPPI

Vivo's X300 Ultra with the model number V2562 has appeared on Indonesia's SDPPI certification website, according to an X post by tech blogger Anvin (@ZionsAnvin). The entry clearly mentions the Vivo X300 Ultra branding. The Vivo X300 FE has also appeared in the same database, listed with the model number V2537.

Before this, the global variant of the Vivo X300 Ultra was identified in the IMEI database in November 2025. It subsequently showed up on the EEC and TKDN certification platforms, although those listings did not reveal its final marketing name. Reports suggest Vivo may launch the X300 Ultra globally in the second quarter, with a China debut expected as early as March.

Meanwhile, tipster Digital Chat Station has claimed that the Vivo X300 Ultra could debut with a new teleconverter kit at its upcoming launch event. The handset may support an attachable 400mm fixed-focus prime lens, alongside a 200mm focal length option, forming what is described as an industry-first dual-lens combination. The 400mm lens is expected to be relatively large, suggesting it will function as an external accessory rather than a built-in module.

The tipster also hints at Vivo expanding its V-mount ecosystem, potentially positioning the X300 Ultra as a strong contender for long-range mobile photography, especially at events such as concerts.

In terms of expected specifications, the Vivo X300 Ultra may feature a 6.82-inch flat BOE OLED display with close to 2K resolution and LTPO support. It is tipped to run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC and house a battery of roughly 7,000mAh.

The camera system of the Vivo X300 Ultra is rumoured to include a 200-megapixel Sony LYT-901 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-828 ultra-wide sensor, and a 200-megapixel Samsung HPB periscope telephoto camera. The handset is expected to carry a 50-megapixel selfie camera with autofocus support as well.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo X300 Ultra, Vivo X300 Ultra Features, Vivo X300 FE, Vivo X300 Series, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
iQOO Z11x 5G India Launch, Price Teased; Key Specifications Including Dimensity 7000 Series Chip Revealed
Motorola Edge 70 Fusion India Launch Date Announced; Will Arrive After MWC 2026

Related Stories

Vivo X300 Ultra Moniker Revealed as Handset Bags Indonesia's SDPPI Certification Alongside Vivo X300 FE
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 4a Pink Colour Variant Revealed Before March 5 Launch
  2. Here's How Much the Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Costs Around the World
  3. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Launched With Privacy Display, 200-Megapixel Camera
  4. Here's When the Realme C83 5G Will Debut in India
  5. Vivo X300 Ultra, Vivo X300 FE Bag SDPPI Certification, Could Launch Soon
  6. Here's When the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Will Launch in India
  7. iQOO Z11x 5G Will Launch in India Soon With These Features
  8. MeitY's Blockchain India Challenge Urges Startups to Solve Governance Issues
  9. Resident Evil Requiem Review: Fear and Loathing in Raccoon City
  10. Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ With 2nm Exynos 2600 Chip Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion India Launch Date Announced; Will Arrive After MWC 2026
  2. Vivo X300 Ultra Moniker Revealed as Handset Bags Indonesia's SDPPI Certification Alongside Vivo X300 FE
  3. iQOO Z11x 5G India Launch, Price Teased; Key Specifications Including Dimensity 7000 Series Chip Revealed
  4. Apple Borivali Now Open for Customers as Mumbai’s Second Apple Store After BKC
  5. Apple’s Rumoured Low-Cost MacBook Tipped to Miss Out on True Tone Display, Fast Charging Support
  6. Motorola Razr Fold Set to Take on Honor Magic V6 at MWC 2026; More Details to Be Revealed on March 2
  7. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Gets Powerful New Gemini AI Features Alongside Google Pixel Phones
  8. Motorola Announces Android 17 Beta Programme for Select Devices in India, US and Other Regions
  9. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Price in India, US, UK, UAE and Germany
  10. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Launched in India With Privacy Display Feature, 200-Megapixel Main Camera: Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »