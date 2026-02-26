Vivo X300 Ultra has reportedly cleared Indonesia's SDPPI certification, confirming its official name and model number V2562. Earlier appearances on IMEI, EEC, and TKDN databases had revealed only the model number without mentioning the final marketing name. The smartphone's key specifications have already leaked through multiple reports in recent months. With several certifications now in place, the Vivo X300 Ultra's global launch is expected to take place soon, while its debut in China could happen in the coming weeks.

Vivo X300 Ultra and X300 FE Appear on SDPPI

Vivo's X300 Ultra with the model number V2562 has appeared on Indonesia's SDPPI certification website, according to an X post by tech blogger Anvin (@ZionsAnvin). The entry clearly mentions the Vivo X300 Ultra branding. The Vivo X300 FE has also appeared in the same database, listed with the model number V2537.

Before this, the global variant of the Vivo X300 Ultra was identified in the IMEI database in November 2025. It subsequently showed up on the EEC and TKDN certification platforms, although those listings did not reveal its final marketing name. Reports suggest Vivo may launch the X300 Ultra globally in the second quarter, with a China debut expected as early as March.

Meanwhile, tipster Digital Chat Station has claimed that the Vivo X300 Ultra could debut with a new teleconverter kit at its upcoming launch event. The handset may support an attachable 400mm fixed-focus prime lens, alongside a 200mm focal length option, forming what is described as an industry-first dual-lens combination. The 400mm lens is expected to be relatively large, suggesting it will function as an external accessory rather than a built-in module.

The tipster also hints at Vivo expanding its V-mount ecosystem, potentially positioning the X300 Ultra as a strong contender for long-range mobile photography, especially at events such as concerts.

In terms of expected specifications, the Vivo X300 Ultra may feature a 6.82-inch flat BOE OLED display with close to 2K resolution and LTPO support. It is tipped to run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC and house a battery of roughly 7,000mAh.

The camera system of the Vivo X300 Ultra is rumoured to include a 200-megapixel Sony LYT-901 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-828 ultra-wide sensor, and a 200-megapixel Samsung HPB periscope telephoto camera. The handset is expected to carry a 50-megapixel selfie camera with autofocus support as well.