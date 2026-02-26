Vivo V70 Elite was launched in India by the Chinese tech firm on February 19, along with the standard Vivo V70 model. The two V70 series smartphones are now available for purchase in the country via two e-commerce platforms, the company's website, and other offline retail channels. While the Vivo V70 Elite is offered in three colour options, the standard is now on sale in two shades. Both handsets are backed by 6,500mAh batteries, paired with Snapdragon chipsets. Moreover, the two models carry triple camera units on the back, with a 50-megapixel main shooter.

Vivo V70 Elite, Vivo V70 Price in India, Availability, Bank Offers

Vivo V70 price in India starts at Rs. 45,999 for the base 8GB+256GB configuration. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line option, featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, costs Rs. 49,999. The Vivo V70 is offered in Lemon Yellow and Passion Red colourways.

On the other hand, the pricing of the Vivo V70 Elite in India is set at Rs. 51,999, Rs. 56,999, and Rs. 61,999 for the 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB, and 12GB+512GB RAM and storage configurations, respectively. It is on sale in Authentic Black, Passion Red, and Sand Beige colour options.

The company is offering up to 10 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Bank cards. Alternatively, customers can get up to 10 percent exchange bonus or up to 18 months of interest-free EMI options. The Vivo V70 Elite and the Vivo V70 are now available for purchase in India via Flipkart, Amazon, the Vivo India online store, and various offline retail outlets.

Vivo V70 Elite, Vivo V70 Specifications, Features

The Vivo V70 Elite and the Vivo V70 are dual SIM handsets that ship with Android 16-based OriginOS 6. The phones are promised to receive six years of security updates. The Vivo V70 series models sport 6.59-inch (1,260x2,750 pixel) VM9 AMOLED displays, delivering up to 120Hz of refresh rate, up to 5,000 nits of peak brightness, 459 ppi pixel density, and P3 wide colour gamut. The handsets ship with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

An octa core Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset from Qualcomm, which is built on a 4nm process, powers the Vivo V70 Elite. Meanwhile, the standard model is powered by an octa core 4nm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC. Both phones feature LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.1 internal storage. The two models also pack 6,500mAh batteries with support for 90W wired fast charging.

In the camera department, the two Vivo V70 series phones are equipped with Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera units. Both feature a 50-megapixel (f/1.88) primary rear camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel (f/2.65) Super Telephoto camera with OIS, and an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera. On the front, the Vivo V70 series boasts a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) selfie camera. The phones can record up to 4K resolution videos.

