Asus TUF Gaming A14 Refreshed With Up to Ryzen AI 7 Processor and GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU

The laptop supports Nvidia's latest suite of DLSS 4 technologies.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 April 2025 10:01 IST
Asus TUF Gaming A14 Refreshed With Up to Ryzen AI 7 Processor and GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus TUF Gaming A14 is equipped with a white backlit chiclet keyboard

Highlights
  • Asus TUF Gaming A14 sports a 14-inch 165Hz IPS screen
  • It is backed by GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU with DLSS 4 support
  • Connectivity includes Wi-Fi 6E, USB 4.0 Type-C, HDMI 2.1, and more
Asus TUF Gaming A14 has been refreshed with new chipset and GPU options. The gaming laptop is now offered with up to AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 processor which can deliver up to 50 tera operations per second (TOPS) of neural processing unit (NPU) performance. It is also equipped with the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU that features the new DLSS 4 suite of technologies, such as Multi Frame Generation and Super Resolution. Asus says the TUF Gaming A14 has dual-channel LPDDR5X memory along with two dedicated SSD slots.

Asus TUF Gaming A14 2025 Specifications

The Asus TUF Gaming A14 2025 sports a 14-inch WQXGA (2,560 x1,600 pixels) IPS anti-glare screen with a 165Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio, and 400 nits peak brightness. It has a 3 ms response time with overdrive support, offers 100 percent sRGB coverage, and comes with support for DDS and Nvidia G-Sync technologies.

As per the company, the refreshed version of the gaming laptop is now powered by up to an AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 processor with 8 cores and 16 threads. It has an in-built NPU which offers up to 50 TOPS of AI performance. The on-device AI complements AMD Ryzen AI and Windows Studio Effect features. The laptop has up to 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM with a 7,500MHz frequency and up to 2TB of M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. It runs on up to Windows 11 Pro.

The graphics are handled by the new Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPUs with a maximum total graphics power (TGP) of 110W. It also gets the company's Dynamic Boost feature that automatically shifts power between the CPU and the GPU to deliver an optimised gaming performance. The GPU comprises fifth generation Tensor cores and fourth generation ray tracing cores. Asus claims it supports the DLSS 4 suite including DLSS 4 Multi Frame Generation, enhanced Ray Reconstruction, and Super Resolution. The laptop leverages AI and neural rendering to boost fps, reduce latency, and improve image quality in games.

Similar to the previous model, the Asus TUF Gaming A14 2025 variant comes with a backlit chiclet keyboard. It gets Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio, and Two-Way AI Noise Cancellation features. Connectivity options on the laptop include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, USB 4.0 Type-C port with DIsplayPort support, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, an HDMI 2.1 port, a UHS II micro SD card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Asus TUF Gaming A14 2025 packs a 73Wh battery, measures 31.11 x 22.75 x 1.69 cm, and weighs 1.46 kg.

Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
